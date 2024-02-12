Bangsamoro EZA can now grant incentives to investors

DAVAO CITY—The Bangsamoro Economic Zone Authority (Beza) can now grant incentives to investors.

This was announced by the Fiscal Incentive Review Board (FIRB) in late January. It also said that the BEZA was authorized to be an investment promotion agency (IPA) for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Beza Executive Director Sukarno Abas described this status as a milestone that would “enable the agency to fully operationalize its authority to grant fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to investors and enterprises willing to set up or establish their businesses in the BARMM economic zones.”

This, Abas said, “will entice potential investors to put up businesses that will expand economic opportunities in the region, particularly the industry and services that generate more jobs, increase productivity, and generally improve the quality of the living conditions of the Bangsamoro people.”

He said investment promotion would “create awareness of the current investment opportunities in the country to attract investors with the means to provide job opportunities and increased productivity in the economy.”

The FIRB agreed to certify Beza as an IPA, “giving it the authority to grant incentives under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act, which provides tax relief measures for

businesses.”

Enterprises registered to Beza can avail themselves of the following tax incentives: a) export enterprises may be granted an income tax holiday of four to seven years depending on the location and industry priorities; b) after the income tax holiday, export enterprises can avail of a 5-percent Special Corporate Income Tax (SCIT) or Enhanced Deductions for 10 years;

c) tax-and-duty-free importation of capital equipment, raw materials, spare parts, or accessories; d) value-added tax (VAT) exemption on importation and VAT zero-rating on local purchases for goods and services directly or exclusively used in the registered project or activity of export enterprise for the period of registration of the said project or activity; e) domestic sales allowance of up to 30 percent of total sales; and f) exemption from payment of local government taxes and fees for the duration of the period of availment of the 5-percent SCIT incentive.

The BARMM information office said Republic Act 11054 or the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) grants the Bangsamoro government the authority to establish economic zones, industrial estates, and free ports within the Bangsamoro region, including the creation of Beza. This authority mirrors the powers vested in the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza).

“This office is mandated to operate, administer, manage, and develop the economic zones in the region. It is also responsible for registering, regulating, and supervising the enterprises in the ecozone,” Abas said.

It said an economic zone or ecozone is a selected area or district within a country in which businesses and investors can benefit from special government policies such as the granting of incentives. The designated areas are chosen for their existing development or potential for growth into agro-industrial, tourism, information technology parks, estates, recreational, commercial, banking, investment, and financial centers. These zones operate as separate customs territories and are administratively independent from the control of Local Government Units (LGUs).

Abas said the significant impact of the economic zone is on several comparative advantages that can be utilized to improve the current state of the region, its government, and its people. He said the Beza would establish more economic zones, especially for Halal hubs in the region, which comprises six provinces and three cities.