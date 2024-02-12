Azkals player Sato joins Davao Aguilas

FILIPINO-JAPANESE national footballer Daisuke Sato has finally returned to his roots after announcing his intention to play for the Davao Aguilas FC in the upcoming Philippine Football League (PFL) next month.

Davao Aguilas Club President Mike Atayde confirmed the latest development over the weekend, saying they are very happy to sign up Sato in their roster not only as a player but also a football teacher for aspiring young talents in their club.

“This is absolutely my big dream to play for Davao, the place where I was born. I always feel at home and connected with Davao,” Sato, the 29-year-old defender, said. “I really wanted to play for Davao ever since, but I was playing abroad then. I traveled around Europe for the last ten years.”

He also expressed confidence to the capability of the Davao Aguilas coached by head tactician Aber Ruzgal and assistant Luis Atayde, noting that he’s super excited to lead the team.

“We can achieve greater things and I’m here to help and do everything for the club. I’m ready for it.”

Sato, a Sports Science graduate from Sendai University, added that this is the right time to give back to Philippine football particularly to the kids who are aspiring to play global competitive football to represent the country as a national player.

“The Philippines has so many talented players, but we have to maximize these talents, and I want to be the one to guide, teach and help them with my experience,” Sato added. “The Philippines need grassroots to develop our homegrown players to promote for the national team.” The SATO DAFC UMAK football school will be our starting point.

Atayde believes that Sato’s inclusion as a great football player and role model, capable of all-around plays from defense to offense, would benefit the Davao Aguilas as equally emphasized by the teams chairman Jefferson Cheng.

“One of the motivations of Sato is to uplift the standard of our local football players. It means working with them in the grassroots level and one of the advantages we have in Davao Aguilas is we are working with the University of Makati and local LGUs,” Atayde said.

“I believe with Sato as a partner, we will be seeing a lot of kids develop into talented players that have the same aspirations to play for the men’s national team, and that’s the best motivation any little kids can have somebody like Sato. Training and motivating them in a high-level football school.”