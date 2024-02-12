Adamson’s Nitura is HS girls’ MVP

Adamson University secured its first High School Girls’ Volleyball top athlete plum.

The Lady Baby Falcons’ Shaina Nitura was hailed as the MVP of University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 on Monday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The 19-year-old outside spiker secured the top individual award of the season with a stellar performance that led Adamson to its second straight finals appearance after sweeping all 12 games in the elimination round.

Nitura, who is in Grade 12, was also awarded as one of the Best Outside Spikers for the second consecutive season.

Aside from Nitura, two other graduating Lady Baby Falcons received individual awards. Mary Grace Del Moral clinched the 2nd Best Middle Blocker Award, while Felicity Sagaysay was named Best Setter.

National University-Nazareth School’s Bienne Bansil earned the distinction of 1st Best Middle Blocker, while Celine Marsh, last season’s 2nd Best Outside Spiker, bagged the 1st Best Outside Spiker award.

Season 85 MVP Kianne Olango, another standout from the Lady Bullpups, was awarded Best Opposite Spiker for the second straight year.

NUNS’ IC Cepada, on the other hand, won Best Libero.

All the awardees are in Grade 12.