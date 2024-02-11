Ubas eyes Paris berth in Asian indoor

SOUTHEAST Asian Games long jump king Janry Ubas and hurdler John Cabang Tolentino will compete in the 11th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships from February 17 to 19 at the Aftab Enghelab Sports Complex in Tehran, Iran.

Ubas, 30, will try to hit the 8.27 meters men’s long jump Olympic standard to qualify for the Paris Summer Games slated July 26 to August 11.

“If he’s not able to qualify outright at least he’ll earn Olympic points that could put him in the top 32 entries for Paris,” newly-appointed Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association secretary-general Jasper Tanhueco told BusinessMirror on Sunday.

“So far, Janry is training at PhilSports Complex while Tolentino is in Madrid. They will both compete and are currently in a good position to qualify for Paris especially Janry,” Tanhueco said.

Tolentino is entered in the men’s 60m hurdles which is not an Olympic event but will go after Olympic qualifying points for the 110m.

“Tolentino will earn ranking points to increase his chances, but he can’t qualify outright,” Tanhueco said.

Ubas will be accompanied by coach Dario de Rosas while Tolentino will be joined by trainer Martin Dela Fuente in the three-day competition among athletes frm 26 Asia countries.

Pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena has already been qualified for Paris.