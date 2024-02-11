‘SKY’ IS THE LIMIT | Getting candid with Skypodcast’s Kryz and Slater

What do you do when you get bored?

For married couple Kryz Uy and Slater Young, it’s starting a podcast, apparently.

Stuck in their famous Skypod in Cebu due to the pandemic, Kryz and Slater had a lot of intimate conversations and realizations at their home. To share all of these stories with their community, they started Skypodcast in 2021.

“To be quite honest, it was born out of boredom but we quickly grew to love the platform and connect with our audience in such a different way,” shared Kryz in an exclusive online interview with SoundStrip.

Since the pandemic happened, people were confined to their homes unable to go out and spend time with friends and families. Kryz and Slater had a goal in mind to simply open up conversations and be there for their audience, whom they fondly call “Skyfam,” whenever they feel lonely and anxious while on lockdown.

It has been three years since the first episode of Skypodcast and Kryz and Slater love their podcast recording days because it’s their one-on-one time.

Having two boys, Scottie and Sevi, and another one on the way, this is the time when Kryz and Slater get to sit down and catch up without work, their phones, or their kids as a distraction.

“It’s been really healthy for our relationship and we’ve come to learn so much about each other, even with the topics that we don’t normally discuss outside the podcast,” Kryz said.

Figuring out life

With so many things to talk about, Kryz and Slater usually talk about concepts that they find interesting.

Sometimes, it’s also through listening that they find topics to discuss in their podcast whenever they hear a story from a peer that they have opposing opinions about.

“The varying opinions help us have an open mind and understand each other’s points without necessarily negating or having to agree,” Kryz pointed out.

The “Skyfam” would also send them an email about their current situations and struggles or ask for advice and in turn, they would discuss this in the podcast. Kryz and Slater would also get topics from posts on their private Skypodcast Facebook group.

“We tend to resonate a lot with young professionals or people in their 20s just figuring out adulting and life,” Kryz noted.

“Our audience has also grown more connected to us. Listening to a podcast really helps you get to know someone and how they think and feel,” she added.

Kryz said that podcasting is far more intimate than watching a 60-second clip or seeing a photo shared online that’s why sometimes when they encounter their listeners in person and they say, “Hey, we listen to the Skypodcast!,” they immediately form a connection.

On being ‘cancelled’

Talking about all sorts of things in their podcast, Kryz admitted that someone is always bound to disagree with them in the online sphere specifically in social media.

“You never really know how far they will take that disagreement. Whether it be a viral Facebook post or getting ‘canceled’ — we’ve been there!” exclaimed Kryz.

In fact, Slater received backlash after a comment he made on fantasizing about women, which he said was “normal.”

He held himself accountable by admitting his mistake and apologized through an episode in the podcast saying that it was a learning experience for him, adding: “I should have called it out na ‘Ah, it happens but this isn’t okay; we should hold ourselves to a higher standard.”

Kryz, on the other hand, recalled a time when they were “so careful” with what they were saying that they felt the conversations were shallow and losing a connection.

“We felt the conversations were not able to go as deep and we didn’t really have that feeling of connection we usually get from an episode,” she said.

It became a challenge for the couple how to remain authentic with their opinions and have a “truly open discussion” without having that fear.

As Kryz and Slater would always say in their podcast, everyone is different and has their own views.

People having different opinions about everything, Kryz said, makes the world “truly unique and special.”

“What we hope will happen is having an open conversation, and being okay with the difference of opinions. It doesn’t always have to be black and white,” Kryz expressed.

“We can agree on some points and disagree on others. At the end of the day, that doesn’t make anyone a bad person,” she pointed out.

‘Podcast of the Year’

Fast forward to 2024 and over 150 episodes later, the Skypodcast was named Spotify Philippines’s Top Podcast of the Year in 2023.

“It’s really crazy to hear how well the podcast is doing and how many people resonate with our conversations. We are truly grateful to the members of the ‘skyfam’ community who have always been so supportive of us from day one,” Kryz shared.

“We would also love to thank Spotify for being our cheerleaders especially when times get tough. It was truly a great year and a beautiful journey we wish to continue,” she added.

For the people who want to start a podcast but don’t know how and where to start, Kryz shared a tip: “As clichè as it sounds – be authentically you.”

“There is always someone out there who can relate to how you feel and how you think, so don’t try to copy what you already hear online. Try to be uniquely you,” Kryz said.