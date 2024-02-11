Kim & Edward show in CamSur

IN-FORM Kim Mangrobang and comebacking Edward Macalalad showcased their determination in the bike and run legs to emerge overall champions of the 5150 CamSur in Camarines Sur on Sunday.

Mangrobang took control during the bike event after placing second to Erika Burgos in the swim stage then sustained her pace in the run to cruise to victory in two hours, 22 minutes and 35 seconds over the Olympic-distance course of 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run race that marked the triathlon’s return to its original race destination.

Mangrobang, racing out of Santa Rosa City, drew inspiration from the nostalgic atmosphere and enthusiastic crowd.

“I’m so happy to race here again in CamSur, I did the 70.3 last 2011 and I think I was the youngest at that time,” said the 32-year-old Mangrobang, who turned in leg times of 1:18 (swim), 1:12:02 (bike) and 45:27 (run) to claim the women’s crown.

“The crowd, the people, they’re the same as before, very enthusiastic,” she added.

Winner of the inaugural 5150 Dapitan last September, Mangrobang attributed her excellent form to consistent training with the national team.

“As part of the national team, we train the whole year and this is just one of the training races lined up for us,” she said.

Burgos set the pace in the swim but faced challenges in the bike segment before mounting a comeback in the run, securing second place in 2:26:33, while Bea Quiambao placed third with a 2:29:28 clocking.

France’s Amandine Fetaud and Anne Nuñez took the next two spots in 2:41:47 and 2:44.32, respectively.

Mangrobang also bagged the 30-34 age category and dedicated her victory to her family and sponsors, looking forward to future endurance races throughout the season. She also expressed optimism about vying in the 70.3 category.

In the men’s division, Macalalad, 27, took the lead in the bike leg and maintained his performance in the run, claiming the title with a time of 2:08:38 over John Ciron (2:10:36) and Mark Hosana (2:11:27).

“I was tensed for this race but I felt okay at the start—so I told myself to give it my best,” said Macalalad—who last raced in 20212 in Subic—as he praised the organizers of the event which drew athletes from 11 countries.

Irienold Reig Jr. and Aidanreed Mercado clocked 2:13:11 and 2:15:56 to place fourth and fifth, respectively, in the event organized by The Ironman Group/Sunrise Events Inc. and hosted by the Province of Camarines Sur.

Burgos beat Quiambao for the 20-24 title while Nuñez bagged the 25-29 crown, Christine Pascual topped the 35-39 class (2:56:43), Fetaud ruled the 40-44 division, Rena Marte won the 45-49 crown (3:21:21) and Leoniza Gusilatar reigned in 50-54 (3:36:31).

Macalalad, who won a 5150 race in Subic in 2019, also captured the 25-29 title with leg clocking of 0:21:46, 1:02:31 and 0:41:39, while John Bufete took the 15-19 plum (2:23:43), Reig copped the 20-24 title, Hosana won the 30-34 diadem, Renel Brecino pocketed the 35-39 crown (2:20:46), Emmanuel Capisanan claimed the 40-44 trophy (2:33:35), Haythem El-Ansary bested the field in 45-49 class (2:19:35), Levy Ang took the 50-54 title (2:48:24), Dante Macalintal ruled the 55-59 class (2:48:04) and Bobby Lamod topped the 65-69 class (3:42:33) .