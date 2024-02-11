Filipino game app educates children on biodiversity

Mobile game applications (apps) are very popular during this age of artificial intelligence, especially among the youth.

To inspire young learners to know more about the rich biodiversity of Siargao Island, a game app titled “Siargao Flora & Fauna Puzzle” was developed by the Department of Science and Technology-National Research Council of the Philippines (DOST-NRCP).

The offline game app, similar to one of the most popular mobile games, Candy Crush, but the difference is that it introduces new animal species on specific levels.

Each level is an idle and visual way to understand the habitat and behavior of Siargao’s natural treasures.

They include the Mindanao flying tree squirrel, Paka Gadikit and Platymantis Paka through the app feature called “Siargao Journal.”

“Siargao Flora and Fauna Puzzle” was created as a result of a NRCP grant.

The project involved environmental researchers, led by Dr. Cecilia Banag-Moran, who conducted research, assessment, inventory, and a biological field survey of the Mangrove Forest in Del Carmen, Siargao Island.

The success of the “Siargao Flora & Fauna Puzzle” underscores the positive impact of the DOST-NRCP’s initiatives in promoting basic research nationwide.

Scientific research findings are translated into entertaining and interesting platforms through the Council’s Leveraging Basic Research Information Translation for Empowerment in the Regions Program (BRITER), which supports the advancement of basic research and a science culture among the youth throughout the country’s regions.

Local leaders and members of the House of Representatives and the Senate are increasingly recognizing the value of evidence-based research studies in shaping policies and crafting legislation

“Let us explore Siargao Island through this game app, especially for our children, and learn more about the types of plants and animals that continue to thrive in Siargao’s rich biodiversity,” said Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas II of Surigao del Norte First Congressional District as he endorsed the NRCP game application to parents and children.

Matugas emphasized that the game app is a fun, safe and educational tool for learning about the island’s natural species.

In the Senate, Sen. Francis N. Tolentino, at the 2024 DOST budget deliberation, emphasized that the wealth of scientific research and data from the DOST needs to be actively applied by other government agencies to improve their respective services.

Looking ahead, the researchers, scientists, engineers, policymakers, scholars, academicians, entrepreneurs, technology enthusiasts, and government officials will gather in the 2024 Annual Scientific Conference and the 91st NRCP General Assembly scheduled on March 12 at the Philippine International Convention Center.

Image credits: NRCP PHOTO





