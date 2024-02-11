DOST expert, first Filipino to receive ISO Excellence award

A Department of Science and Technology (DOST) official received the coveted International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Award, the first Filipino expert to bag the recognition.

Dr. Rico J. Cabangon, the DOST Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI) Office of the Director OIC, was honored for his work in Bamboo and Rattan (ISO/TC 296), and for his leadership in the working group on Bamboo for Furniture (WG 5).

Cabangon was also cited for his contributions to the development of ISO 6128:2023, which outlines the requirements and test methods on laminated products made of bamboo strips for indoor furniture purposes.

The formulation of ISO 6128:2023 aims to boost the global trade of laminated bamboo and strengthen its value, effectiveness, and competitiveness in the market.

The ISO Excellence Award recognizes the endeavors of ISO’s technical professionals, experts, project leaders, or convenors in committee working groups that have significantly helped in “furthering the interests of standardization and related activities.”

Science Secretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr. congratulated Cabangon for the ISO recognition.

Solidum underscored the need to create more standards and testing facilities, particularly for engineered bamboo products that are economically promising for export. This includes e-bamboo as structural material for trusses and columns.

“We are very pleased to announce that Dr. Cabangon is the first Philippine expert to receive this special award from ISO. PNS 2099:2015 Engineered Bamboo for general purpose-Specification is also the first Philippine National Standard approved/translated into an International Standard, ISO 6128:2023,” said Engr. Ma. Teresita G. del Rosario of the Department of Trade and Industry’s Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) during the awarding ceremony at the DOST last January 22.

Del Rosario added: “The DOST’s efforts and contribution to national and international standardization activities are recognized by receiving this international award. This demonstrates how the Philippines’ involvement and contribution to sustainability-driven standardization at the national, regional, and international levels has improved.”

Cabangon also chars the DTI-BPS’ Technical Committee on Bamboo and Rattan.

