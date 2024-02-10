UST Accountancy profs appointed to Asean workgroup committees

THE dean and assistant dean of the University of Santo Tomas-Alfredo M. Velayo (UST-AMV) College of Accountancy, were appointed to the working committees of the Asean Accounting Education Workgroup (AAEW) during its 14th meeting at UNITAR International University in Selangor, Malaysia.

Prof. Patricia M. Empleo Ph.D will chair the Executive Committee for Teaching and Learning. Her group is tasked to design and implement programs for teaching, learning, and engagement of academic staff and students in AAEW programs.

Meanwhile, Asst. Prof. Francisco M. Caliwan Jr. was appointed director for the Special Interest Groups—the body tasked to lead the workgroup on addressing the emerging trends of continuing interest to the members, such as international research collaborations, faculty and student-exchange programs, international scholarship programs, and other collaborative projects between and among the AAEW member institutions. Currently, Caliwan is the president of the National Association of Certified Public Accountants in Education.

AAEW is an association organized by accounting educators from the neighboring Southeast Asia countries to share best practices in managing accounting programs and international collaborations.