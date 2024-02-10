Rizal Park Hotel celebrates double Delight: Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day

Rizal Park Hotel is thrilled to announce an extraordinary dual celebration in honor of Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day. On February 10 at 12pm, Rizal Park Hotel will come alive with the vibrant colors of a traditional Dragon and Lion Dance in the hotel lobby, symbolizing good luck and prosperity for the Year of the Dragon.

Following the traditional performance, an exquisite dining experience awaits at the Imperial Court, featuring special set menus carefully crafted for the occasion:

Imperial Dragon Banquet, priced at P65,988, designed for 10 persons, features delicacies such as Salmon Sashimi Salad Hong Kong Style, Suckling Pig with Assorted Cold Cuts, and Steam Rock Lobster with Garlic.

Fortune-Filled Dragon Feast, priced at P80,888, also good for 10 persons, boasts delectable dishes including Butter Prawns with Cream Pumpkin Sauce, Buddha Jumps Over the Wall Soup, and Crispy Fried Pigeon.

For Valentine’s Day, Rizal Park Hotel invites couples or even families to a romantic “Under the Moonlight: a Rizal Park Hotel dinner special” priced at P2000 per person. The enchanting evening will feature a specially crafted menu of Classic French Onion Soup and Glazed Duck Breast Salad with Vinaigrette for starters, choice of Seared Flat Iron Steak with Red Wine Demi Glace, Potato Frites, Buttered Asparagus, or Salmon Darne with Lemon Caper Sauce, Steamed Vegetables, and Steamed Buttered Potatoes for the mains, and Matcha Crème Brulee for dessert.

Adding a melodic touch to the evening, a live saxophone performance will serenade guests under the stars throughout the evening.

As part of the celebration, Rizal Park Hotel is also offering an exclusive room promo. Families can enjoy an overnight stay in a Deluxe Room for only P8000, inclusive of a delightful breakfast for four, valid from Feb 09 to Feb 18, 2024.

Come and celebrate the richness of Chinese culture and the warmth of love at Rizal Park Hotel this February. For reservations at Imperial Court, call 0999-227-9251. To reserve a slot for “Under the Moonlight: a Rizal Park Hotel dinner special”, call 0917-711-3926.

For room inquiries and reservations, call 0917-657-1334.

To know more about Rizal Park Hotel and its facilities follow https://www.facebook.com/RizalParkHotel and https://www.instagram.com/rizalparkhotel1911/.