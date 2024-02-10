Prosperity soars at Newport World Resorts this Lunar New Year

Endless joy and the best of luck soar to new heights as Newport World Resorts welcomes the new year with the World of Prosperity celebrations. Asia’s Prince of Ballads Eric Moo returns to Manila for an extravagant musical showcase. Witness soulful performances from the Mandopop balladeer as he belts out his greatest hits at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on March 1.

This February, an enchanting Cherry Blossom Garden greets guests in lovely hues of pinks, reds, and a hint of gold for good measure at Newport World Resorts. The God of Fortune even makes a visit around the property to spread wealth and abundance for all from February 9 to 11. Then for a grand welcome to the Lunar New Year, the Ceremonial Lion and Dragon Dance is a can’t miss spectacle scheduled on February 13 across the entire property.

An abundance of offers are available for clans and cliques to discover this Lunar New Year, from traditional sets reminiscent of the Chinese Spring Festival to Korean New Year dishes and authentic Japanese feasts. Every offer is carefully curated by Newport World Resorts’ award-winning team of culinary experts.

At the Newport Garden Wing’s Happy 8, look forward to a prosperous new year with a lucky Yee Sang salad toss (Php 1,108 nett) for up to ten persons. Complete the feast with a Golden Sauce Poon Choi (Php 3,688 nett) of abalone, scallops, live and fresh suahe, roasted pork belly with mustard sauce, sea cucumber, and more.

Chinese fine dining restaurant Man Ho at Marriott Manila is also serving a traditional Lo Hei for Prosperity. Toss up for good fortune (Php 9,888++ for groups of five or Php 13,888++ for groups of ten). The auspicious treasure pot filled with the most prized ingredients—Poon Choi (Php 31,888++) is meant to be shared for a prosperous year.

Premium Hamper – Hua Yuan, Hilton Manila

At the Newport Grand Wing’s Hua Yuan Brasserie Chinoise at Hilton Manila, Lunar New Year celebrations are golden. Curated menus for reunions that are perfect for groups available from February 1 to 18. The Grand Fortune Set (Php 148,888++ for up to 10 persons) is a combination of the restaurant’s greatest hits like Sauteed Lobster with Garlic Butter, Whole Imperial Peking Duck-Two Ways, Singaporean Chili Crab, and Lamb Fried Rice among other specialties.

The festivities take a different flavor at Sheraton Manila’s Oori Korean Restaurant. The Tteok Mandu Guk (Php 1,300 nett) is a Seollal or Korean New Year celebration staple. The set includes Oori’s homemade dumpling and rice cake soup that comes complete with steamed rice and an assortment of five side dishes.

Tteok Mandu Guk – Oori, Sheraton Manila

At Japanese luxury hotel brand Hotel Okura Manila the Year of the Dragon comes in with the Tatsudoshi 2024: Lunar New Year Buffet from February 9 to 10 at Yawaragi and seasonal Lunar Bento Kaiseki at Yamazato exclusively available from February 1 to 10. The Lunar New Year Buffet (Php 3,600++ Friday-Saturday Dinner, Php 1,800++ Saturday Modified Lunch) is highlighted by Shaoxing rice wine Roasted Australian Wagyu Rump, Ginger and Shallot steamed Whole Grouper, King crab spring roll, Whole sustainable Big-eye Tuna, and more.

Tatsudoshi 2024 Lunar New Year Buffet – Yawaragi, Hotel Okura Manila

It is a quintessential Lunar New Year tradition to share blessings to attract even more prosperity. Give the gift of good fortune with bespoke Tikoy and prosperity hamper sets carefully curated by Hua Yuan, and Man Ho.

Tikoy For Harmony – Marriott Manila

Man Ho’s Tikoy for Harmony comes in boxes and tins. The Gold Tin Can set comes in two variations: a 2-pc 250g Koi-shaped Tikoy set (Php 1,188++) and a 250g Koi-shaped and 300g Ingot-shaped Tikoy set (Php 988++). The Premium Box set (Php 1,388++) includes a tandem 600g and 250g Koi Fish Tikoy.

Auspicious Hamper sets from Hua Yuan make for perfect reunions in this festive season. The Deluxe Hamper (Php 29,888 nett) pairs its lucky Tikoy Box with a traditional tea set, Dalmore 15 Years, and more. The Premium Hamper (Php 49,888 nett) surrounds the Tikoy Box with a Dalmore King Alexander, 4-Head Abalone, Longjing tea, a tea set, and more sweets. The Koi Fish-shaped Tikoy Box (2,488 nett) is available separately.

For more information on the World of Prosperity at Newport World Resorts, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter. Make the most of your visit and sign up for an Epic Membership or download the Epic Rewards Mobile App for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.