MSME champ partners with micropreneurs for exclusive Valentine offers for users

Valentine’s Day is all about expressing your love. Make it more meaningful by giving something that celebrates Filipino creations. Rakuten Viber is spreading local love by teaming up with micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for a special seasonal sale. The MSME champ takes the hassle out of Valentine shopping with an easy and hassle-free experience, so you can fully embrace the season of love without having to deal with long lines and sold-out items.

Simply type “Valentine” on the Rakuten Viber app’s search bar and pick from any of the 22 cool shops that pop up under “Business”. This easy process opens up a world of can’t-miss treasures from proudly local enterprises including heart-shaped boxes of chocolates, delicious sweets, fresh bouquets, lovingly made handicrafts, and personalized tees that’ll delight your special someone. Plus, every purchase you make also comes with a freebie from the same shop for a limited time only.

A long-time supporter of MSMEs, Rakuten Viber hopes this Valentine’s Day campaign can generate more business for Filipino micropreneurs, especially data from a 2021 study reported that Filipinos spent an average of P1,421 on Valentine gifts.

David Tse, senior director for APAC at Rakuten Viber, expresses his excitement: “We are thrilled to support Filipino microentrepreneurs this Valentine season. Our users are at the heart of everything we do, and this campaign is a testament to our dedication to making their experiences more seamless and enjoyable. It’s also a wonderful opportunity for them to discover and cherish incredible offerings from our local partners.”

Check out the Rakuten Viber app for meaningful Valentine’s Day gifts throughout February.