Italy’s embassy serves free  language course in Tondo

THE Embassy of Italy inaugurated the six-month Italian Language course in Tondo, Manila on February 1.

Ambassador Marco Clemente spearheaded the ceremony, along with Fr. Giovanni Gentilin of the Philippine Italian Association at Fr. Gioacchino Hall of the San Pablo Apostol Parish.

According to Clemente, the half-year language course is a channel to promote not only the bilateral relations of the Philippines and Italy, but to also change public perceptions about Tondo as a community.

It also serves as an opportunity for its participants’ future, said the embassy.

For the ambassador, becoming proficient with the Italian language can open huge possibilities—including the chance to obtain a scholarship for studying in Italy.

“We often associate Tondo as a dangerous place for some, but there is actually hope and beauty in this community…we have to change that mindset,” Clemente said. “[Its youth] have so much potential…we don’t have to neglect their capabilities just because they are living in [an area] that is always tagged as harmful.”

The envoy likewise stated that through the Italian language course, which will run from February 3 to August 3, the youths of Tondo will also have the chance to explore the long-standing mutual cooperation between Italy and the Philippines.

Classes will be held every Saturday for a selected group of student-beneficiaries of the Canossa-Tondo Children’s Foundation, the Italian Embassy disclosed.

Currently, the Italian Language course is open to the 29 youths of Tondo.