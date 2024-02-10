iAcademy upbeat on Pinoys’ proficiencies in game development

THE Tanco family-led iACADEMY is optimistic that Filipinos can be a major force in game development because of their innate talent and creativity.

“We can thrive in game development because…Filipinos are great at design. [Those] that our students are making are at par with international standards,” said Kiko Napalit, who is the academy’s dean of its School of Computing. “With sufficient support from the government and the private sector, [we] will take the Philippine game-development industry to new heights.”

Napalit added: “We will be at the forefront of game development with GDAP [Game Developers Association of the Philippines] members being professors at iACADEMY. We have…talented students in game development, and many of their games like Bayani, Unspoken and Far Away From Home are already…in the market.”

According to him, the school recently joined the “Huawei Information and Communications Technology 2023-2024” competition, then said the team is going to Jakarta, Indonesia to participate in a regional tilt.

Meanwhile, Dean Jon Cuyson of iACADEMY’s School of Design and the Arts said their students are also being honed in virtual and augmented reality for the incoming career opportunities in the country: “As educators, we mold them and give them the information they need. That way, they are prepared when they go out in the real world.”

Cuyson said major players in animation such as Team App Animation Studios, Toon Boom Animation, Top Peg Animation, and Creative Studio—both in virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI)—are “present in how we design the curriculum.”

“Whatever needs to be changed, they will be there,” the dean said. “We hold meetings with them every term to [analyze our curricula], so that we are always current.”

He assured that the course on AI and VR is always updated. iACADEMY also promotes inter-school tie-ups, and always communicates with the Commission on Higher Education as well as other regional schools: “We have iACADEMY-Cebu, so it opens up lots of opportunities for collaboration not just in Manila.”

Vice President for Academics Cecilia Sy said the school faced several challenges in implementing the program. Nevertheless, she confirmed that iACADEMY is determined to deliver a quality program for its students.

Moreover, she shared that their offering of niche programs was initially met with skepticism. However, through strong industry partnerships, Sy said the school not only weathered the storm of criticism, but emerged triumphant: “Over the past two decades, iACADEMY’s success has been shaped by…our commitment to innovation, strategic partnerships, and the invaluable support of media partners.”

Boasting a 96-percent employment rate for its graduates, iACADEMY officials reiterated that various career paths await its computing and design students not just in the game-development industry, but also in high-demanded fields of animation, multimedia arts, artificial intelligence, software engineering, web development, data science, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.