Grab outlines new affordable solutions for consumers to enjoy more for less

Imagine a life where top-notch transportation and delivery services don’t break the bank. That’s the forward-thinking reality Grab Philippines is crafting with its latest series of wallet-friendly offerings. GrabCar Saver, GrabFood Saver Delivery, and GrabFood Saver Meals, alongside innovative subscription plans like GrabUnlimited and Grab Ride Saver, are redefining what it means to live smartly and affordably in today’s fast-paced world.

Grace Vera Cruz, the visionary country head of Grab Philippines, articulates this bold new direction: “At Grab, we go beyond providing everyday services to our consumers; we are playing an active role towards enriching the lives of our kababayans across the country. We understand that safety, reliability and convenience are the cornerstones of a modern, dynamic life, and with our latest cost-effective solutions we’re inviting more Filipinos to experience a better way of living without the financial strain—made possible through our superapp.”

Enter GrabCar Saver: an innovative service slicing fares by up to 15 percent compared to regular GrabCar fares. Initially launched in Pampanga and Metro Manila, while setting sights on expansion to other cities soon, GrabCar Saver offers the same top-notch ride-hailing experience that Grab is known for, priced more affordably. Passengers just need to wait for a little longer to be allocated a GrabCar Saver ride. This allows driver-partners to carefully evaluate the passenger’s destination and the associated fare arrangement, offering a fair and transparent experience for both parties involved. Along with GrabCar Saver, another cost-saving option that commuters can avail of is GrabShare, a carpooling feature on Grab that matches a passengers going the same direction offering as much as 30 percent savings from regular GrabCar ride.

Across food and grocery deliveries, Grab shines as the culinary curator and Filipinos’ go-to app for anything and everything food. According to the 2023 Grab Food and Grocery Trends Report, more and more consumers are choosing Grab for their dining and shopping needs. The GrabFood Saver Delivery option is a delightful twist, offering the joy of significantly lower fees for a slightly longer waiting time.

Simultaneously, the Saver Meals P99 category opens a treasure trove of gastronomic delights, all starting at P99. It’s a celebration of good food, great prices, and the convenience of on-demand delivery.

These are just some of the value-for-money offerings of Grab. More information on these and other initiatives can be found on the Grab app.