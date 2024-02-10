Global Alliance webinar draws 2,000+ participants, explores AI impact on PR for students, young pros

THE effect of artificial intelligence (AI) on the future of public relations (PR) took center stage at the recent “Student and Young Practitioner Month” by the Global Alliance, which engaged diverse panelists across continents.

The three-day webinar series generated thought-provoking discussions from more than 2,000 attendees spread over three days.

Designed to enrich knowledge for students and young practitioners, the series formed part of the Global Alliance’s professional development efforts, aligning with their ongoing “KNow Movement” campaign.

Activities included “Career Day,” which explored the impact of technology, particularly AI, and the insights shared in the CIPR report: Humans needed more than ever, which highlighted that the technology could complement or substitute 12 percent of a PR practitioner’s skills today, with a projected 38 percent within the next five years.

However, the survey also emphasized that vital human traits such as empathy, trust, and humor remain irreplaceable.

Other activities, including the “Jobs Fair” and “Deep Talk” sessions, provided a platform for industry experts to discuss their experiences and enhance shared knowledge within the PR domain. The survey also revealed trends in gender diversity and age within the said industry, while emphasizing prevalent challenges—including misinformation and disinformation, fake news, AI, and deep fakes.

Envisioned to broaden horizons and foster an understanding of the industry’s critical role, Global Alliance hopes to draw even more students and practitioners this year in live Zoom discussions.