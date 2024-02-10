Fusion of durability and unparalleled connectivity

Globe Postpaid has announced the inclusion of HONOR X9b 5G in its GPlan device lineup, providing an alternative for customers looking for a mobile device that combines power and durability.

HONOR X9b 5G, a smartphone built to endure the rigors of everyday use, is now available with GPlan 1299, with a one-time cashout of just P3,300. This plan provides subscribers with 8GB of mobile data, plus the convenience of unlimited all-net texts and calls to both mobile and landline numbers, ensuring that they are always connected.

The smartphone stands out with its impressive array of features. It boasts a tough, ultra-bounce display that is water- and dust-resistant, ensuring reliability in various conditions. The device is equipped with a three-day battery, supported by a robust 5800mAh capacity and SuperCharge technology, making it an ideal companion for active, on-the-go users.

Additionally, HONOR X9b 5G has expansive storage with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM, accommodating a vast array of apps, videos, images and files. The camera setup is equally impressive, featuring a 108MP Lossless Capture Camera, allowing users to capture high-quality images without compromising on size or clarity.

Performance-wise, HONOR X9b 5G is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, perfect for gaming and entertainment. The RAM Turbo technology, upgraded to 20GB, ensures smooth and efficient operation even under heavy usage. The device runs on Magic OS 7.2, known for its user-friendly interface.

Adding to its appeal, HONOR X9b 5G comes with a set of freebies worth up to P4,000, including HONOR Choice Earbuds X5 and an HONOR gift box that comes with a canvas bag, portable fan, and umbrella. These exciting extras are available with every purchase, enhancing the overall value of the offer.

“We are delighted to include HONOR X9b 5G in our GPlan portfolio. This addition aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with access to the latest technology and uninterrupted connectivity. With its exceptional features combined with our reliable GPlan, the HONOR X9b 5G exemplifies our dedication to delivering quality and value to our subscribers,” said Jo Anne Illescas, Head of Globe Consumer Mobile Postpaid.

HONOR X9b 5G is now available for purchase online and in all Globe stores.