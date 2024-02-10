‘Ensure PWDs, elderly, solo parents enjoy discounts’

A senior lawmaker strongly backed the enforcement of the oversight power of the House of Representatives to ensure compliance with laws providing discounts and benefits to around 35 million senior citizens, solo parents, and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the country.

Last Sunday, Camarines Rep. LRay F. Villafuerte issued a statement expressing full support for Speaker Ferdinand G. Romualdez’s warning to non-compliant establishments, emphasizing the potential initiation of legal action against businesses violating these laws.

While awaiting the House inquiry’s conclusion on discount implementation issues, Villafuerte urged national government agencies to collaborate with local government units (LGUs) to ensure effective implementation of laws benefiting the elderly, single parents, and PWDs.

“Various laws have been aptly put in place to provide economic relief to our elderly, solo parents, and PWDs to help cushion the impact on them of the ever-spiraling cost of living,” the lawmaker said. “These landmark laws on social reform will amount to nothing if they are honored more in the breach.”

Villafuerte emphasized the significance of existing laws aimed at providing economic relief to vulnerable groups, emphasizing his support for the Speaker’s commitment to ensure the implementation of privileges for these sectors.

Romualdez, head of the House Committee on Ways and Means, initiated an investigation into reported violations of Republic Act (RA) 9994 (Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010) and RA 10754 (An Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of PWDs).

RA 11861, meanwhile, grants price discounts and other economic benefits to single dads or single moms or to the legitimate guardians of the children of solo parents.

Villafuerte, who co-authored laws benefiting seniors (RA 9994) and solo parents (RA 11861), highlighted ongoing legislative efforts, including a bill granting cash gifts to the elderly at specific age milestones.

He also urged LGUs to support accurate data collection for the estimated 12.3 million elderly Filipinos, citing the importance of maintaining an updated database.