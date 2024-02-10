DSWD backs move to abolish purchase booklet for seniors

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Friday said it fully supports the call of two lawmakers to abolish the senior citizen’s purchase slip booklet following numerous complaints coming from the elderly.

Secretary Rex Gatchalian said in a news release the DSWD will take the lead in reaching out to the Department of Health (DOH) and other concerned agencies on the proposal of ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo and Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said the department, in previous years, had received various concerns and complaints through various means of communication, relative to the senior citizen discounts.

Gatchalian directed the agency’s Program Management Bureau (PMB) to make a study and recommendation regarding the senior citizen purchase slip booklet, which has been the subject of a congressional inquiry.

DSWD-PMB’s position paper dated February 1, 2024 recommended to Gatchalian the abolition of the purchase slip booklet as a requirement for the purchase of medicines by senior citizens.

The DSWD-PMB recommended the adoption of digitized records for the senior citizens, “considering the mobility and tendency to forget to bring their booklets and even read their content, it is no longer convenient on the part of senior citizens to use purchase slip booklets.”

“With the fast-paced technology and innovations, it is recommended to adopt an established system for monitoring, storing, and reporting data towards an efficient, consistent, and uniform implementation of the law and provisions for the availment of medicines, basic necessities, and prime commodities, among others,” the PMB said in its position paper.

The PMB maintained that in this digitalization, the concerned agencies such as the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Health (DOH), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), and the Department of Justice (DOJ), and representation from nongovernment organizations(NGOs), shall partner with members of the private sector offering services to senior citizens.

Tulfo on Tuesday called for the scrapping of the purchase booklets as a requirement for the elderly to avail themselves of a 20 percent discount for medicines and groceries.

He made this remark during the House Committee on Ways and Means hearing on the implementation and policies that provide discounts and incentives for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

“I think we have to go away with the booklet because this is useless and an additional burden to senior citizens,” he said.

Tulfo said senior citizen identification should be enough for the elderly to avail themselves of the discount.

“Secondly, sir, this is an insult to all the senior citizens because it’s like the merchants of business establishments look down on them as cheaters and that they need to own a booklet,” he said.

Tulfo said the majority of the senior citizens tend to forget their booklet, a good and sufficient reason for business establishments to refuse or deny them the sought discount.

He said he personally witnessed several times that some senior citizens needed to return home, no matter how far it is, just to get the forgotten purchase booklet, which is normally a part of their “senior moments.”

“Maybe we need to review this law, once and for all. Because it’s like senior citizens are begging,” he said.

United Senior Citizens Party-list Rep. Milagros Aquino-Magsaysay agreed with Tulfo’s suggestion to abolish the booklet.

“I find it useless to show the booklet,” she said.

House Committee on Ways and Means chairperson, Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, said the purchase booklets for senior citizens is not necessary.

“I agree [with Congressman Erwin Tulfo], with that, we will increase the membership of the TWG [technical working group] crafting the new law on senior citizens and PWDs. Rep. Erwin can join anytime with the TWG that is writing the new law,” Salceda said.

Tulfo also echoed the suggestion of Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo to review and create a new policy for senior citizen discounts regarding online delivery services and ride-hailing applications.

“The law was passed more than 10 years ago. These Grab and hailing companies came out only during the pandemic. So, they are not covered by our law,” he said. “So, there is really something wrong with this law and we have to review it.”

Image credits: PNA





