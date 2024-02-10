DND chief greets Chinoys Happy Chinese New Year

As Filipino-Chinese communities in the country prepare for the Chinese New Year, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto C. “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. on Friday wished them good fortune and prosperity in the coming weeks and months in the “Year of the Wood Dragon.”

“The Department of National Defense wishes the Chinoys a peaceful and prosperous New Year. Let us welcome a year of growth, progress, and good fortune [for] this Year of the Wood Dragon,” he said in a statement.

The Wood Dragon, per Chinese zodiac, comes once every 60 years. It is associated with “incredible strength, positive transformation, and challenges.”

Also, the element of wood symbolizes creativity and adaptability.

Teodoro also expressed hope that this year will also be good for Philippine stability and economic development.

“May we seize this year of innovation and technology to create a nation of stability and prosperity under a regime of respect for international law and the sanctity of our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.