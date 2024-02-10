CX leader Foundever, PBEd to provide growth opportunities for Filipino youth

GLOBAL leader in the customer experience (CX) industry Foundever has partnered with the Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) under the former’s commitment to provide opportunities for the youth through education and empowerment.

“We are thrilled to join forces with PBEd,” said Karla Mae Ubungen, who is Foundever’s language academy senior learning manager. “Through this partnership, we are not only supporting educational initiatives, but also actively participating in shaping a skilled, innovative and globally competitive talent pool.”

PBEd, a non-profit organization known for its advocacy on learning and employability reforms, has welcomed the collaboration with the global CX provider. The partnership will enable the organization to work with Foundever—specifically the company’s “Language Academy” program—which will provide specialized skills training for youth taking on digital and customer service roles. It will also enhance PBEd’s programs and create meaningful opportunities for students to gain practical insights and experiences that align with industry needs.

“We believe [strategic ties] with industry leaders like Foundever are crucial in advancing our goal of providing quality education and employment opportunities for young Filipinos,” Deputy Executive Director for Programs Hanibal Camua of PBEd said. “Through this [linkage], we will not only help our youth in their careers, but also empower them to become future leaders and innovators for our country.”

PBEd has several work force development programs that engage industry, academe, government, and other education and employment stakeholders to improve human capital progress in the Philippines, especially those with limited opportunities for upskilling and gainful employment.

Among these initiatives is “Future Skills Now”—a program that immerses trainees in real work place experiences. It seeks to equip participants with practical skills and enhance their employability for digital jobs.

The collaboration allows the two organizations to facilitate internship opportunities within Foundever, which will provide aspiring professionals with first-hand exposure to the corporate environment. Additionally, the partnership involves skills training to ensure that participants develop practical competencies that are directly applicable in the labor setting.

“We understand the transformative power of education,” stated Director Rowel Villalobos of Foundever’s Talent Acquisition and Strategic People Program. “We look forward to working with PBEd. By combining our strengths, we are confident that we can contribute to shaping a brighter future for young Filipinos.”

The cooperation between Foundever and PBEd represents a shared vision of a future where education not only meets the needs of the industry, but also empowers individuals to reach their full potential. As both organizations work together, they said they are set to inspire positive change and contribute to the development of a more competitive and resilient Filipino labor force.