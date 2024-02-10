Customer service in local telco needs improvement says Converge

Converge ICT Solutions Inc recently stressed that customer service in the local telco industry needs vast improvement for the benefit of consumers.

As far as the company is concerned, Jesus Romero, senior executive vice president and chief operations officer, Converge ICT Solutions Inc., told reporters in an interview on the sidelines that the company will not be resting on its laurels to be able to continue delivering quality and at the same time affordable service to its customers. He added that it is the heart of the company’s successes toward becoming a leading provider of connectivity to the people.

In general, Romero said that customer service in the local telco industry “needs a lot of work to make it really good.”

Converge has been at the forefront of the Philippines’ digital revolution. Operating the largest Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network in the country, the company boasts a fiber footprint spanning over 682,000 kilometers. With nearly 7.9 million fiber ports deployed and coverage extending to 77.85 percent of the Philippine population, the company exceeded two million residential subscribers before the end of 2023, a testament to the growing demand for its reliable and high-speed internet services.

To capture the mass market, Converge ICT Solutions Inc. recently launched its most affordable postpaid fiber plan yet, BIDA Fiber in the southern cities of the National Capital Region.

“As we champion digital access to mass markets, we are encouraged by the take-up of the BIDA fiber brand which is now gradually expanding its presence in NCR. We will bring the affordability and best-in-class fiber connection that Converge is known for in more regions by year-end,” said Converge Regional General Manager for NCR Jay Villalobos during the launch held in Las Piñas City.

At the price of P888 monthly, Villalobis said the postpaid fiber plan offers reliable and fast internet with a budgeted monthly subscription, aiming to capture the mass market in the the local residents of Las Piñas and Parañaque. Further, he said BIDA Fiber has been gaining favorable support from budget-conscious local subscribers since its launch in San Nicolas, Cebu, last September.

Villalobos said BIDA Fiber subscribers will get to connect up to six WiFi-enabled gadgets simultaneously and get to enjoy using it for online classes, working-from-home setup, connecting to loved ones abroad, and online gaming.

“In today’s economy, we want to make sure customers realize more savings in their internet subscription. With BIDA Fiber, Filipinos may get the same, world-class connection at a price lower than the prevailing average cost of a postpaid fiber internet plan. It’s always a question of quality over price, but with BIDA, they don’t have to choose. We offer both,” Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy shared in a media release.