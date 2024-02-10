BSP reports 5.9 percent M3 growth to ₱17.4T in Dec ’23

The expansion in bank lending to non-financial corporations and households boosted the country’s domestic liquidity in December 2023, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

BSP said based on preliminary data, domestic liquidity (M3) grew by 5.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) to about P17.4 trillion in December 2023 from 7 percent in November 2023.

The data showed domestic claims grew by 9 percent YoY in December 2023 from 9.7 percent in the previous month.

“Claims on the private sector grew by 8.5 percent from 8.3 percent with the sustained expansion in bank lending to non-financial private corporations and households,” BSP said.

“Net claims on the central government also rose by 14.2 percent from 17.3 percent with the decline in the deposits of the National Government with the BSP,” it added.

The data also showed net foreign assets (NFA) in peso terms rose by 4.3 percent year-on-year in December from 3.2 percent in November.

The BSP’s NFA grew by 7.4 percent, while the NFA of banks contracted on account of lower interbank loans receivable.

“BSP will continue to ensure that domestic liquidity conditions remain consistent with the prevailing stance of monetary policy, in keeping with its price and financial stability objectives,” BSP said.

Meanwhile, the BSP said the outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks (U/KBs) also grew by 7 percent YoY in December 2023, the same rate of increase as in November 2023.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, outstanding universal and commercial bank loans, net of RRPs (reverse repurchase ratio), increased by 0.3 percent.

Outstanding loans to residents, net of RRPs, increased 7.3 percent in December 2023 from 7.4 percent in the previous month.

Meanwhile, BSP said outstanding loans to non-residents decreased by 2.8 percent in December from a decline of 5 percent in November.

Loans for production activities rose by 5.5 percent in December from 5.7 percent in November, driven largely by the expansion in lending to key industries, such as real estate activities at 10.9 percent.

These activities also included wholesale and retail trade, and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles at 7.2 percent and electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning supply at 6.2 percent.

Consumer loans to residents increased by 23.5 percent in December from 23.6 percent in November, due to the increase in credit card loans, motor vehicle loans and salary-based general purpose consumption loans.