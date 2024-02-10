Belmont Hotel Boracay welcomes Year Of The Dragon with roaring offerings

Boracay, Philippines – As the vibrant Year of the Dragon unfolds, Belmont Hotel Boracay welcomes guests to immerse themselves in the rich traditions and pulsating festivities of Chinese New Year on the pristine shores of Boracay Island.

Room Package for a Dragon-Inspired Retreat

Step into the year of the dragon with an “Auspicious Getaway” to Belmont Hotel Boracay. Starting at just Php 5,088, guests can revel in an overnight stay with a delectable buffet breakfast for two persons. The package includes a choice of spa or dining credits worth Php 888, offering guests the opportunity to indulge in the ultimate relaxation or savor sumptuous dining options.

Culinary Marvels Await

Tantalize your taste buds with the curated Chinese-themed à la carte menu, a symphony of flavors symbolizing good fortune and prosperity. Guests can relish the taste of tradition with a special food stall, featuring house-made sweet and savory siopaos, egg tarts, and bao buns, perfect for taking to the beach or enjoying on the go.

Witness the spectacle of the Lion and Dragon Dance

Experience the Spectacle

Immerse yourself in the rich traditions of the Chinese New Year as the celebration culminates with a mesmerizing Dragon Dance and Lion Dance performances at the hotel’s lobby beginning 8.30 am on February 10, 2024.

Exclusive On-Site Offers for a Dragon’s Treasure

Bring home the magic of Belmont Hotel Boracay with exclusive on-site offers. Discounted room and dining gift certificates will be available, providing the perfect opportunity to share the joy with your loved ones or plan future getaways.

To book these offers, visit www.belmonthotelboracay.com, contact Reservations at +63 917 867 3019 / +63 917 867 2515, or email stay@belmontboracay.com.ph.