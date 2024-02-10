Our society puts an expiry date on our usefulness with the mandatory retirement at age 65. But just as packaged food products are still very edible beyond the expiry dates on their labels, we can still be “juicy” and “substantial” beyond that arbitrary age line.

Just like Time, retirement is just a concept invented by humans. We may be “best before 65” but in many instances, our very best can be attained during the so-called golden years when we’re supposed to be quietly and obscurely resting idly somewhere.

My strong advice: don’t let our society’s youth-centric culture cancel you after retirement. Be deaf to those who call you “tander” or “gurang” behind your back or the moment you’re out of earshot.

But if you allow age and retirement entropy you and slowly lead you to the end “not with a bang but with whimper,” then your epitaph will probably read like this: “Expired at age 65. Existed up to age 80.” Pity the person who gives up the ghost so easily because society tells him to think so.

Of course not—you probably would strongly protest. Then do not let your Self depreciate in value like a car. Be like a Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Breitling that retain their value and become even more highly priced and sought after over time.

Age-proof your value. Be a high-quality person even in your late years. Not somebody who has stagnated due to age, a person with limited and diminished usefulness and value.

Be like some friends of my senior friends who have become a juicier person physically, mentally and spiritually. They keep their bodies in good condition. They exercise, walk, jog, do meditation, and are engaged in creative, social and volunteer activities.

Look at this golden period of your life as a time of emergence and vital growth not a stagnation or entropy, which in science is defined as “the degradation of the matter and energy to an ultimate state of inert uniformity” or atrophy which in medicine refers to a “gradual decline in effectiveness or vigor due to underuse or neglect.”

The poet John Keats in his “Ode to Autumn” writes: “Where are the songs of spring? Ay, Where are they? Think not of them, thou hast thy music too.” Yes, in our third age, we have our own distinctive music, too! We may be old but we are gold. Why? Each of us has a wealth of accumulated knowledge borne of long years of experience. We possess a mind that has ripened to full maturity or “mellow fruitfulness” in the words of John Keats. Nobody can take this from us. It’s our singular asset that will prove very useful in any human endeavor. In our lingo, “hindi matatawaran.”

Cherish this solid and substantial foundation but keep on adding value to it. Re-invent or upcycle yourself. Develop new skills, the ones that suit your aptitude and make use of your innate talent. Acquire new and incremental knowledge related to your expertise. Keep up with new technology and new trends. Surf the Internet, scan social media. Mingle with and learn from young professionals by osmosis.

Don’t be ashamed to admit your lack of knowhow. Be ready to change your mind about tenets and received knowledge, which you find too narrow-minded or even erroneous. Widen your perspective. Stay curious, as Steve Jobs once told university students.

Rollo May in his book “Courage to Create” says that even in retirement, one must not cease from “expanding [his] outer and inner limits.”

How? Gautama Buddha tells us: “Irrigators channel water, bow-makers shape arrows, carpenters fashion wood, the wise train themselves.”

Indeed, it is wise to continue flexing all our muscles—physical, mental and spiritual. Look at the master carpenter, the auto mechanic and the gardener we hire from time to time. They are all in their 70s but they are still much sought after. That’s because they have remained sharp and proficient by continuing to practice their craft and keeping up with the times.

In the beginning, people see only a retiree with diminished use, like a floating island sticking out. But once they encounter you more closely, they will see a person who is well grounded, a special someone who possesses depth and substance. Malalim, mabigat, hindi matitibag. Not shallow nor hollow. For in reality the island is only the tip of a mountain, rooted deep in the abyss of the ocean.

As a senior fellow, I really don’t want to be pampered and patronized with special privileges and entitlements like what society is doing to seniors now. I cringe when people give me priority over others who have waited in line. I never use my senior discount card for small purchases unlike others who have no compunction in using the privilege for just a cup of coffee. As they say, “walang patawad.”

Deep in our hearts, we would rather be respected, sought and needed as persons of priceless value who still have much to contribute to the community, business and the country.

To continue quoting the poet John Keats, he urges us to “think warm days will never cease/For summer has o’er-brimm’d [our]clammy cells.”

My fellow retirees, rage, rage against today’s cancel culture. Let’s age-proof our usefulness and value beyond the shelf-life allotted by society. Let’s show them that we are not just “best before,” but “best always.”