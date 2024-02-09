UP FAIR ‘KALYE TUNES’ | Promising acts X seasoned artists rap-rock for a cause

The UP Fair in the Diliman campus of the University of the Philippines has upped its attraction with Kalye Tunes where debuting music artists meet established OPM idols in concert.

The live shows happen for five nights in a row highlighted by every strand of pop and rock from ballads to indie rap to certified hits earning their space in 8-10 hour marathon showcases by up to 15 different acts on certain nights.

Kalye Tunes Wednesday is curated and managed by the EMC2 fraternity, the 54-year old fraternal organization of engineering and science students based in the UP College of Engineering. Current frat leaders shared the beginnings and growth of Kalye Tunes, thus:

Starting it Up

“Kalye Tunes started as a small benefit concert in 2018 for the Save our Schools network in Caraga. It featured bands and artists such as The Roomhoppers, Jana Garcia, and Fourplay MNL. A follow-up concert for the same beneficiary was organized in 2019.

In 2020, Kalye Tunes participated in the UP Fair as one of the nights in the week-long Fair. While it was not the Fraternity’s first time organizing a UP Fair night, as we had been handling UPF nights in the mid-2000s until the early 2010s, it was the first time after a break of a few years and the first time we had a lineup of mostly c-hop artists. In that year, Kalye Tunes would feature some of the biggest names in the industry such as Gloc 9, Al James, Shanti Dope, KZ Tandingan, and more.

Finding the Acts

“The organizers source their performers in different ways. The artists committee does research on which up-and-coming artists would show promise in performing in one of the biggest school events in Metro Manila. The committee scans new names on Spotify for prospects then deliberates on the available pool on the talent, ability to perform live, and more importantly, connection to the advocacy.”

Funding the Venture

“Some of the alumni brods have been involved in supporting the undergrad brods throughout the years. Several of them had also sponsored the previous iterations of UP Fair: Kalye Tunes.

The funds from Kalye Tunes are partly from the funds of the previous term of the Fraternity, but is mostly sourced from the income that comes from the ticket sales of the event itself.

True to its roots, Kalye Tunes is still a benefit concert wielding an advocacy. The revenues go to projects spearheaded by the Fraternity which are focused on sustainable projects in underserved communities. Last year, it was an emergency relief donation to a community in QC that was devastated by a large fire. This year, the Fraternity plans to spearhead a good project within the UP community that would hopefully benefit all its constituents, and that this project would be a sustainable one that would continue to be beneficial in the coming years.”

This year’s edition of Kalye Tunes Wednesday (Velentine’s Day) will see accomplished hip-hop artists like Loonie, Ron Henley and Flow G and rising newcomers such as Illest Morena, Allison Shore and Kiyo deliver winning performances on the night’s toughest main stage. Show starts 4PM at the UP Sunken Garden.