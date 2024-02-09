The Association as a Dragon

HAPPY Chinese New Year! According to the Chinese zodiac, 2024 is the Year of the Dragon. While the characteristics of a dragon vary across different traditions, there are common elements often associated with these mythical creatures, such as having a reptilian appearance, wings, multiple heads, and the fire-breathing ability.

Dragons also carry symbolic meanings such as strength, wisdom, loyalty, and a sense of shared purpose. This aligns with what associations are meant to be. Here are some of these aspects:

1. Forging unity and collaboration. Associations, by nature, are formed by individuals or entities with a common interest, purpose, or advocacy. Like the dragon with many heads, an association brings together a diverse array of members, each contributing unique skills, perspectives, and experiences. The strength of the association lies in the unity of its members, working collaboratively to achieve shared objectives.

2. Being guardians of knowledge. Much like dragons often depicted guarding treasures, associations act as custodians of valuable knowledge, expertise, and industry insights. Associations provide a platform for members to share, exchange, and safeguard information. This accumulation of collective wisdom becomes the association’s treasure trove, benefiting members and the broader community.

3. Navigating challenges. Dragons are renowned for their ability to fly and navigate challenging landscapes. Similarly, associations adapt and evolve to overcome obstacles in their respective fields. Whether facing technological advancements, regulatory changes, or economic shifts, associations spread their wings of adaptability to stay relevant and continue serving the needs of their members.

4. Speaking out for the collective voice. In public policy and advocacy, associations act as “fire-breathing” advocates for their members. They champion shared interests, voice concerns, and work towards creating a favorable environment for their industry or profession. Like the fiery breath of a dragon, the passionate advocacy of associations leave a lasting impact on the socio-economic situation.

5. Having intelligence and innovation. Dragons are often portrayed as wise and intelligent beings. Similarly, associations are hubs of learning, research, and innovation. They foster an environment where members can exchange ideas, stay informed about industry trends, and collectively contribute to advancements. The intelligence of the association fuels progress and keeps its members at the forefront of their respective fields.

6. Longevity and legacy. Just as dragons are often associated with long life or immortality, associations aim for longevity and a lasting legacy. They strive to create a sustainable impact that transcends generations, leaving behind a trail of progress and contributions that stand the test of time.

In this symbolic representation of dragons, associations can soar through challenges, breathe fire into advocacy efforts, and guard the treasures of collective wisdom. As associations navigate the dynamism of their professional and societal domains, the association as a dragon stands as a powerful symbol of unity, strength, and shared purpose. Ready to become a dragon?

Octavio Peralta is founder and volunteer CEO of the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives, the “association of associations.” The views he expressed herein do not necessarily reflect those of the BusinessMirror. E-mail: bobby@pcaae.org.