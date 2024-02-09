TEAM MANDALA | Bringing Asia to the world

Mandala Productions, better known as Team Mandala, is founded by best friends Johanna Kirsten Lagman and Amelia Torralba-Perez, both creatives with backgrounds in feature films, documentaries, and unscripted formats, and is dominating the niche of production support in these genres with over 20 years of solid experience.

A consolidation of talented and passionate professionals sharing the vision of using creative technical skills to tell compelling, engaging, and meaningful stories that inspire, inform, and entertain, Team Mandala has carved a reputable name in the industry, offering content research, creative support, full-service preparation, and line production.

Team Mandala

The company has always maintained a lean and mean team as it takes on projects not for the faint-hearted.

Team Mandala also has a roster of seasoned Filipino crew working in tandem with foreign counterparts to shoot and produce international TV shows and films.

Team Mandala is also associated with the world’s best risk and safety management team to ensure well-planned and meticulously executed projects.

As the company faces the challenges of the ever-changing industry, Team Mandala continues to spread its wings by connecting, exploring, producing, and expanding in adjacent industries, including streaming, digital real estate, and other platforms, to be up-to-date with technological advancement and development, striving to maintain the value of human connection as alive and relevant.

An alliance with Vietnam’s premier production company, CreaTV, was also launched at the Marche du Film 2023, thereby expanding Mandala Productions’ reach in Asia.

As Team Mandala moves towards producing its own content, exploring co-productions, and providing top-notch support, the company maintains its presence in major film markets worldwide.

To bring Asia to the world, and the world to Asia, this is the mantra that fuels Team Mandala.

Going beyond production, and as a way of giving back, Team Mandala has also partnered with Alpha Aid, an international medical and rescue organization based in the US, for their projects in the Philippines and other countries.

For further details on Team Mandala, check the link: www.teammandala.com