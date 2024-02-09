TeaM Energy, Cebu Mitsumi Inc. close power supply agreement 

TeaM (Philippines) Energy Corporation (TPEC) a subsidiary of TeaM Energy Corporation recently closed a retail power supply agreement with manufacturing firm Cebu Mitsumi Inc. (CMI).

Shown in photo during the contract signing in CMI’s Cebu offices are representatives of both firms led by Tristan Taghoy, President, TPEC (3rd from left) and Tatsuya Mori, President, CMI (3rd from right).

The power supply agreement will help power CMI’s manufacturing plants in Cebu, enabling it to utilize 100% renewable energy in both of its facilities in the province. CMI manufactures mechanical and electronic devices and components such as micro actuators, cameras, connectors, and semiconductors.

Under the agreement, TPEC will provide an equivalent International Renewable Energy Certificate (I-REC) from a renewable energy plant to match every megawatt-hour consumption of CMI for the duration of the whole supply period.

Also in photo are (L-R) Raisa Tan, Manager for Marketing, TPEC; Reggie Tarrosa, Senior Manager for Capacity Sourcing, TPEC; Loribel Reyes, Associate for Marketing, TPEC; Karen Mateo, Senior Analyst for Marketing, TPEC; and Caesar Augusto, Vice President/Director, CMI.