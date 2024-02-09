STILL TOGETHER | Thai alt-pop duo SCRUBB to debut in Manila

Thai alt-pop duo SCRUBB will finally perform in the Philippines for the first time this February 10 in 123 Block in Mandaluyong City for SCRUBB: Live in Manila.

Composed of Thawatpon Wongboonsiri (Muey) and Torpong Chantabubpha (Ball), the duo is known for their hits ทุกอย่าง (Everything), ใกล้ (Close), คู่กัน (Together) and more.

Their songs rose to popularity during the pandemic as they became the inspiration for the story and eventually became the soundtrack of the hit BL (boys love) series 2gether: The Series, which starred Vachirawit Chivaaree (Bright) and Metawin Opas-iamkajorn (Win).

In an online interview, Muey and Ball thanked their Filipino fans for the great reception they received especially during the pandemic.

‘2gether’ success

SCRUBB was formed in 2000 when Muey and Ball were college students at Silpakorn University. With six studio albums in their belts and being in the music industry for 24 years, Muey admitted it’s hard to be motivated sometimes.

With the success of 2gether, they said it became an opportunity for them to stay relevant in the spotlight. It also gave them motivation and the fire to continue to write more songs.

This also helped them establish a growing fanbase not just in their country but throughout Southeast Asia and globally. This, Muey expressed, touched their hearts.

The series featured 18 of SCRUBB’s songs, which Ball said matches really well with the series as if the show translates the songs.

Muey said they consider themselves lucky that they were able to do the soundtrack for the series, which led them to perform sold-out shows outside of Thailand and in other countries in Asia and in the Philippines soon.

SCRUBB: Live in Manila will be at 123 Block in Mandaluyong City on February 10, 2024.

Music knows no languages

Many of their Filipino fans kept on asking them when they were coming to the Philippines to stage a concert. With a simple post on Muey’s Facebook saying “Kamusta?” a lot of Filipino fans reacted and commented on the post.

In an answer to the question asked by SoundStrip, Muey expressed that he was amazed by their fans in the Philippines and how the two different cultures, Thai and Filipino, merged because of their music.

Considering that their songs are in Thai, he thought the language barrier would affect how people would listen to their songs. But apparently, SCRUBB has transcended borders through their music.

Ball said he was surprised that their songs have reached countries outside of Thailand and are now being streamed not just in the Philippines and Southeast Asia but globally as well.

Like writing in a diary

SCRUBB’s songwriting process is like writing in a diary, the duo described. For Muey, when he is writing a song, it is as if he is writing in a diary—scribbling and recording his experiences, opinions, and feelings.

Muey added that since people go through different situations and emotions, such as being in love, sad, or happy, they just hope that their songs will reach these people and help them in their lives—for them, that is enough.

Writing the songs with simplicity, the duo said it would be easier to understand and hoped that their songs would touch the hearts of the people who listen to their songs, whoever they are.

Muey said they didn’t expect they would gain listeners outside of Thailand, noting that they didn’t learn music formally unlike other bands.

Their unique and raw sound was based on their instincts, learning and redoing music again and again, and a lot of trials along the way, they said.

They admitted that in Thailand, they are not the best in terms of skills but they owe their success to the people who listen and believe in their music.

With that, the duo said they will continue to write songs from the bottom of their hearts.

Concert expectations

With the SCRUBB: Live in Manila happening on February 10, the duo hopes that the audience will have a lot of fun. They just want their listeners to sing, dance, and just be themselves during the show.

Aside from the soundtrack of 2gether: The Series, SCRUBB will also be performing new and old materials spanning six studio albums that they’ve produced throughout the course of their career.

Muey also said that during the concert, he would teach their fans basic Thai words so they could understand better.

Actor-rapper Elijah Canlas known from the series Senior High and singer-songwriter TONEEJAY famous for his hit single “711” will also be joining SCRUBB in the show.

More music

The duo revealed that they are also looking into translating and making subtitles in different languages for the songs so they can reach more people and make it more understandable to their audience.

This year, SCRUBB will collaborate with the Thai record label Bakery Music with the theme “Return to the Bakery.” They also said they will release a single this year.

They are also looking forward to a “big project,” which will happen midyear in Thailand. No clues were revealed yet.

Tickets to SCRUBB: Live in Manila are now available for fans to purchase: bit.ly/scrubbmnl.

SVIP tickets at PHP 5,200, VIP tickets at P3,200, and Gen Admission tickets at P1,800. Both SVIP and VIP packages have fan benefit inclusions with varying perks.

SCRUBB: Live in Manila is presented and produced by GNN, in partnership with 123 Block and major sponsors: KATINKO and Greenwich.