SM CITY GRAND CENTRAL RINGS IN CHINESE NEW YEAR WITH 43-FOOT GIANT DRAGON INSTALLATION

A spectacular 43-foot long Lucky Giant Dragon installation has been erected at SM City Grand Central, bringing positive energy and setting the way for a prosperous year. This larger-than-life installation is set to captivate shoppers and usher in the Year of the Dragon, symbolizing good fortune and prosperity for all in 2024.

The charm of the Lucky Giant Dragon will welcome shoppers entering the mall. This mythical creature exhales smoke and wraps itself around the central column, overlooking the panoramic vista of the bustling mall. While its head peeks magnificently into the second floor, its tail softly descends to the ground floor, creating an enthralling visual feast that perfectly captures the spirit of Chinese New Year.

The dragon, a vibrant and welcoming protector for everyone who believes, is revered in Chinese culture as a symbol of good fortune, ushering shoppers into a year of wealth and abundance. Its presence in the mall aims to create a lively, culturally diverse atmosphere that encourages people from all walks of life to come together and celebrate.

More than an iconic installation and captivating welcome, the Lucky Giant Dragon also signals the beginning of a yearlong festivities. Shoppers can expect an immersive experience that will bring them into the heart of the joyous celebrations, filled with laughter and cultural richness.

SM City Grand Central encourages shoppers to visit the mall to experience the majestic grandeur of the Lucky Giant Dragon firsthand. The larger-than-life installation promises to be a unique and Instagram-worthy backdrop, allowing shoppers to snap and share amazing moments and unforgettable experiences with family and friends.