Sen. Tulfo, House lawmakers thank PBBM as displaced OFWs get backpay from Saudi companies

Senator Raffy Tulfo thanked President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for his efforts after displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have started receiving their backpay from bankrupted Saudi Arabian construction companies.

The lawmaker expressed his gratitude after President Marcos announced the processing of a total of 1,104 indemnity cheques from Alinma Bank, amounting to P868,740,544, through the Overseas Filipino Bank and Land Bank. About 843 cheques have already been sorted out and distributed.

In a statement, Tulfo acknowledged President Marcos’ dedication to prioritizing the welfare of Filipino modern-day heroes – the OFWs—as well as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for fulfilling his promise.

KABAYAN Partylist Rep. Ron Salo, chairman of the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs, also joined in expressing his gratitude on behalf of OFWs to the government.

According to Salo, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) under the leadership of officer-in-charge USec. Hans Cacdac has commendably taken steps to successfully release the unpaid salaries and benefits of OFWs who were retrenched in Saudi Arabia in 2015.

OFW Partylist Rep. Marissa “Del Mar” Magsino also thanked President Marcos for taking a firm stance on securing the overseas workers’ backpay, a manifestation that welfare of OFWs continue to be a top priority of the Marcos administration.

In 2015 and 2016, about 10,544 OFWs were terminated from their jobs in Saudi Arabia due to bankruptcies of Saudi construction firms.

“Bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, lubos ang aking kasiyahan dahil matapos ang halos siyam na taon na paghihintay ng ating mga Saudi OFW ay makukuha na nila ang kanilang insurance claims,” said Tulfo.

“Ito ay bilang pagtupad sa pangako ni Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman na babayaran ng kanilang gobyerno ang ating mga OFW,” he added.

“The DMW has worked their fingers to the bone to achieve this milestone. I wish to commend and thank OIC USec. Cacdac, as well as the late DMW Secretary Ople, for their dedication in resolving the labor claims of OFWs in Saudi Arabia through numerous bilateral talks and going through the meticulous process of collating every detail to ensure the rightful claim of each OFW,” Rep. Salo said.

“Sa paninindigan at katapatan ng ating Pangulong Marcos, tayo’y panatag na pagsusumikapan ng ating pamahalaan na maging good news na ang pagbigay ng claims para sa lahat ng naapektuhang OFWs sa lalong madalhing panahon,” Rep. Del Mar Magsino said.

Image credits: Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB






