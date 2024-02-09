San Miguel ready to modernize NAIA—Ang

Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) on Thursday said it is ready to take on the modernization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), after its consortium was deemed “superior” among the bidders.

Included in the consortium were San Miguel Holdings Corp., RMM Asian Logistics Inc., RLW Aviation Development Inc. and Incheon International Airport Corp.

Ramon S. Ang, San Miguel’s president and CEO, said the consortium’s financial proposal “prioritizes benefits to the government and the Filipino people.”

“Our aim is to elevate NAIA to world-class standard, ensuring an exceptional experience for all travelers with first-rate services and facilities. Our commitment is to ensure this project brings significant value and advantages to our nation, our government and our kababayans.”

He lauded the Department of Transportation for facilitating a transparent and equitable bidding process, which it concluded on Thursday.

Ang said its strategic collaboration with IIAC, focused on developing an airport ecosystem that promotes better connectivity, high-quality service, and operational efficiency, alongside offering affordable and accessible travel options for Filipinos.

“Our vision is to create an integrated airport network that not only improves the travel experience but also supports sustainable economic growth and elevates the Philippines as a prime hub for tourism, business, and investment in the region.”

He said the company has potential synergies with its ongoing development of the New Manila International Airport project in Bulacan.

This development is expected to enhance operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and optimize flight schedules, contributing to a more connected and accessible Philippines poised for future growth.

IIAC is the developer and operator of the Incheon International Airport, the largest airport in South Korea, which opened in 2001.

Incheon International Airport was ranked by air transport research firm Skytrax as the 4th best airport in the world in 2022 and the world’s first airport to be awarded the highest level of customer experience by the trade association of the world’s airports, Airports Council International.