Reig targets 2nd title in Sunday’s CamSur triathlon

IRIENOLD REIG JR. faces a challenging task as he sets his sights on a second triathlon crown in the men’s division of the 5150 Triathlon CamSur set Sunday in Camarines Sur.

The highly-anticipated event promises a stellar cast of triathletes ready to tackle the challenging 1.5-km swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run race with the 22-year-old Reig heralding his presence on the local triathlon scene with a spectacular victory in the talent-packed field in the 5150 Subic in 2022.

Buoyed by his previous success, the rising Quezon City star exudes confidence as the sport returns to its historic birthplace.

His impressive runner-up finish to John Alcala in the demanding 70.3 Ironman, also in Subic, last year serves as a clear indicator of Reig’s preparedness to face seasoned campaigners in the Olympic-distance race, especially on the relatively unfamiliar terrain of Camarines Sur.

Organized by The Ironman Group/Sunrise Events Inc., the event caters to enthusiasts of short-distance but challenging races within a world-class setup, with the ultimate goal of reaching the prestigious Ironman level.

The race will start at the Lago del Rey and culminate in front of the CamSur Convention Center, both situated within the renowned CamSur Water Sports Complex.

While the seasoned Jonathan Pagaura looms as a top contender, Reig is positioned not only to vie for the overall championship but also to dominate his age-group category (20-24), which includes Emil Lorbes, Rafael Sawali, Enrico Burgos, Aldrin Pesebre, Denz Velasquez, Ian Consunji, Nicolo Magadia and Christian Vasquez.

Pagaura, on the other hand, banners the 25-29 age class, accompanied by formidable athletes such as Jaime Rivera, Paul Adriano, Jefferson Tabernilla, Nikolai Kian and Mark Novallasca.

The women’s division adds another layer of excitement, featuring a clash between Erika Burgos and Bea Quiambao, with Sophia Capistrano and Heart Quiambao eager to disrupt the expected title showdown.

Adding spice to the event is the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, a shorter distance event comprising a 400-meter swim, 20-km bike and 5-km run.

Since hosting the first triathlon (70.3) in 2009, CamSur has developed many new facilities and infrastructure to cater to the growing triathlon community with Gov. Luigi Villafuerte expressing enthusiasm, saying: “The province is more than ready, and I am very excited to showcase what CamSur has to offer this time around.”

Camarines Sur, with its blend of modern amenities, heritage sites, and old-world charm, has become an adventure travel destination, reflecting its steady progress over the years.

For details, visit ironman.com/5150-camsur-register.

The 5150 CamSur also features relay events for all-male, all-female and mixed teams.

Triathlon’s homecoming has drawn participants from top triathlon countries like Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, France, Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Portugal, Portugal, Russian Federation, Singapore and Turkey.