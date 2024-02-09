Poor regions bear brunt of higher rice prices in January–PSA data

Poor regions, including the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and even the so-called rice granary of the Philippines, saw high retail prices for rice in January 2024.

Based on the latest data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), retail prices for regular milled rice averaged P48.71 per kilo in the first two weeks of January and P49.9 per kilo in the last two weeks of January.

However, the average retail price for regular milled rice in Central Luzon, Bicol, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao, and BARMM were higher than P50 per kilo for the whole month of January.

Regular milled rice prices in Central Luzon, the country’s rice granary, averaged P53.01 per kilo in the first phase of PSA’s data collection and P53.03 per kilo in the second phase.

Most of the provinces in the region posted regular milled rice prices of above P50 per kilo, except for Bataan, which posted an average retail price of P46.49 per kilo in the first phase and P46.46 per kilo in the second phase.

Regular milled rice prices in Zambales posted the highest in the region at P62.69 per kilo during both phases of the PSA’s data gathering efforts.

However, this was not the highest price recorded nationwide in January among provinces. The highest was in Batangas where the average retail price of regular milled rice was at P64 per kilo in the first and second phase of PSA’s data gathering efforts.

When it comes to well-milled rice prices, the average nationwide was P55.48 per kilo for the first phase of data gathering and P55.42 per kilo in the second phase.

All regions posted average prices of above P50 per kilo in both data collection phases except for Mimaropa Region, which posted an average price of P51.83 per kilo in the first phase and P49.42 per kilo in the second phase.

The highest well-milled rice prices were still recorded in Zambales and Batangas. The average well-milled rice prices in Zambales averaged P70.13 per kilo in the first and second phases of data collection while Batangas recorded P62.2 per kilo in the first phase and P62.3 per kilo in the second phase.

Meanwhile, in terms of special rice, the average nationwide was P63.83 per kilo in the first phase and P63.93 per kilo in the second phase of PSA’s data gathering.

All regions posted an average price of P60 and above for special rice in the first and second phases of data gathering except for Calabarzon and SOCCSKSARGEN.

The average price for special rice in Calabarzon averaged P58.65 per kilo in the first phase of data gathering and P58.66 per kilo in the second phase.

For SOCCSKSARGEN, the average price for special rice averaged P58.31 per kilo in the first phase and P58.35 per kilo in the second phase of PSA’s data gathering activities.

Meanwhile, PSA data showed special rice was the most expensive in Central Visayas where the average retail price was recorded at P81.27 per kilo in the first phase of data collection and P80.85 per kilo in the second phase.

Two provinces in Central Visayas stood out as places where special rice is the most expensive—Cebu and the City of Cebu.

In Cebu, the average price of special rice was at P115.25 per kilo in the first and second phase of PSA’s data collection activities.

For the City of Cebu, the average price of special rice was recorded at P110.36 per kilo in the first phase and P108.23 per kilo in the second phase of PSA’s data gathering efforts.

The PSA explained that the first phase survey round price collection is conducted from first day to the fifth day of the month.

The second phase survey round price collection is conducted from 15th day to the 17th day of the month.

Prices for the January 2024 first phase survey round are preliminary, while the regional averages are based on the prices of the reporting provinces.

It also noted that prices of special rice largely vary in some areas because of the different varieties available and monitored in those areas.