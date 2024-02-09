Panabo City mayor orders forced evacuation of riverside residents

DAVAO CITY – Panabo City Mayor Jose E. Relampagos ordered the evacuation of riverside residents in the wake of torrential rains this week that has inundated several areas and triggered several landslides in neighboring Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental.

Relampagos issued Executive Order No. 11 for the “Forced or Mandatory Evacuation of Residents” particularly along the Barangay J.P. Laurel side of Lasang River because of the danger to their places due to the rise of the water level in the river, or the flood.

The most affected places would be Purok Centro 1 and Purok Pantukan.

The city mayor’s office said that the order was to be applied to other places in similar situation.

The Barangay Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Committee (BDRRMC) was directed to enforce the order and to guide affected residents to evacuation centers or houses of relatives.

The city government warned residents that if they refuse to heed the forced evacuation order, it would not take responsibility for any mishap or accidents that may befall on them.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte handed P30 million to Governor Edwin I. Jubahib for the relief and assistance to flood victims in the province. The fund was drawn from the Presidential Assistance Social Civil Fund.

Davao City First District Rep. Paolo Duterte donated 10,000 kilos of rice in 5-kilogram packs for 2,000 families.