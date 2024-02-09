On Constitution Day, PBBM pushes amending economic provisions

AMID a heated word war between the House of Representatives and the Senate on Charter change, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday stressed the need and urgency for amending the Constitution’s “restrictive” economic provisions.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez Jr. said President Marcos gave such assurance that his support for reform “extends to economic matters alone to boost the country’s economy nothing more.”

The president was the guest of honor and speaker at Constitution Day, hosted by the Philippine Constitution Association (Philconsa) and the Manila Overseas Press Club Thursday night at the Shangri-La Hotel in Makati City.

The President also praised the bicameral Congress and the inherent system of checks and balances, describing them as remarkable elements. He emphasized the importance of allowing a robust and democratic debate to unfold.

“We must allow this healthy and democratic debate to rage on,” the president added.

The President said these provisions act as barriers to foreign investments, impeding the potential for rapid and inclusive economic growth and ultimately hindering the improvement of the quality of life for all Filipinos, according to Romualdez.

“The President made it clear that these provisions hinder the entry of foreign investments and the potential for faster and more inclusive economic growth, which in turn could translate into a better life for every Filipino,” he said.

“We are happy that he also took note of our consistent advocacy in the House of Representatives for changing those restrictive provisions for more than three decades since the 8th Congress, or since 36 to 37 years ago,” Romualdez said.

Despite their persistence in advocating for constitutional amendments, Romualdez reiterated the stance that their advocacy is strictly limited to economic reforms, without any inclination towards political amendments.

“At the risk of being makulit, we have been saying that we do not advocate any political amendment,” said Speaker Romualdez, who is also the Philconsa president.

‘PI may still serve purpose’

A senior lawmaker on Thursday warned that if Congress fails to approve changes in the Constitution’s economic provisions, the people’s initiative (PI) for a direct proposal of a single constitutional amendment may proceed.

Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, a leader of the Nacionalista Party in the House of Representatives, said congressmen have no Plan B in case their 37-year-old push for economic reform in the Charter dies again in the Senate.

He expressed hopes that the Senate will adopt Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 (RBH 6) within the promised time frame.

However, if this does not materialize, Barbers suggested that the ongoing PI, which has been temporarily suspended by the Commission on Elections, might be considered as a backup plan.

“We are just giving the Senate the time to consider approving and adopting RBH 6. It would really be appreciated if they would adopt this within the time that they have promised,” he said.

“Of course, if this does not happen, I think the PI is still ongoing, and it’s just suspended for the meantime in the Comelec. Maybe the backup plan is to consider the PI,” Barbers added.

RBH 6, authored by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senators Loren Legarda and Juan Edgardo Angara, proposes amendments to certain provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

RBH 6 is entitled “A Resolution of Both Houses of Congress proposing amendments to certain provisions of the 1987 Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines, particularly on Articles Xll, XlV and XVl.”

A special Senate subcommittee chaired by Angara opened public hearings on the measure last Monday.

Barbers reiterated that House members have no participation in the PI, which advocates a constitutional amendment that the two chambers of Congress should vote jointly on any Charter change proposal.

He said the diverse sectors support constitutional amendments and emphasize the need to listen to these voices, as it is not just a congressman’s clamor but also a collective call from various quarters.

The major point of contention hindering Charter reform, according to Barbers, is the manner of voting.

He advocated for a joint vote by the House and the Senate on any proposed constitutional amendment, citing his interpretation of Article 17 of the Constitution. The failure to resolve this issue has impeded previous attempts to Charter reform since the 8th Congress.

“My opinion is based on my interpretation of Article 17 of the Constitution, which states that Congress may propose changes to the Constitution, to quote the language of the provision, ‘by a vote of three-fourths’ of all its members,” he stressed.

“Again, let the people decide, and perhaps that is the reason why the advocates of PI are pushing for it,” he said.

Emissary

Meanwhile, Barbers said he is willing to play the role of House of Representatives’ emissary to the Senate leadership amid the continuing word war between the two chambers on constitutional economic amendments.

Barbers underscored the need to “sit down and talk” with fellow lawmakers from the Senate.

The House and the Senate—the two co-equal branches of the bicameral legislature—have been butting heads over how to carry out much-needed constitutional revision, if at all.

The House’s stance is that the antiquated economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution must be amended in order to allow more foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country. The senators, on the other hand, have been viewed as against economic amendments due to their alleged fear of political amendments.

Barbers insisted that economic amendments to the Constitution are both justified and urgent.