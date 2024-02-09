Ogura opens ₱710-M facility in LIMA Estate

Japanese manufacturer Ogura Clutch Philippines Inc. has relocated its operations from Calamba, Laguna, to LIMA Estate, an 826-hectare industrial-anchored development in Lipa and Malvar, Batangas, owned by Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) Economic Estates.

With an investment of P710 million, the new facility covers 16,144 square meters within the 200-hectare industrial expansion zone of LIMA Estate, serving both distribution and manufacturing functions.

“We strategically chose to relocate our operations to LIMA Estate due to its comprehensive infrastructure development solutions. The distinctive support provided by AIC for Japanese manufacturing companies, notably demonstrated through organizations like the Japanese Locator Association, distinguishes the estate from other industrial parks,” Toshio Takahashi, president of Ogura Clutch Philippines, said in a statement.

The strategic relocation to LIMA Estate is expected to yield substantial economic benefits for Calabarzon. Ogura Clutch Philippines’ newly established facility at the estate is projected to generate approximately 1,500 job opportunities for the residents of Lipa and Malvar, Batangas.

“This job generation opportunity aligns with the broader economic potential resulting from the 200-hectare industrial expansion at LIMA Estate,” AIC, the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, said in a statement.

Established in Japan in 1938, Ogura has solidified its standing as the world’s largest producer of electromagnetic clutches and brakes.

Ogura Clutch Philippines specializes in producing clutch parts for renowned automobile brands such as Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, and Ford. Their new facility in LIMA Estate will enable increased efficiency in distribution and manufacturing functions, further solidifying Ogura’s position as a prominent manufacturing powerhouse in the area.

LIMA Estate hosts 177 locators, 167 retail stores and restaurants, a 4-star hotel, a transportation hub, over 4,000 households, over 66,000 employees, and an array of developments including BPOs, dormitories, schools, hospitals, churches, and other institutions.