No way but up; Traviz milestone

WILL vehicle sales hit the half-a-million mark this year?

If you ask Rommel Gutierrez, the answer is a resounding yes.

“It’s possible,” said Gutierrez, citing 2023 figures that breached the 420,000 threshold in volume sales.

Gutierrez, the lawyer president of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (Campi), said the 500,000-unit target is achievable as it is within the 429,807 output sold in 2023.

Last year’s growth was a milestone as it broke the previous all-time high of 425,673 established in 2017.

Although sales nosedived to 223,793 when the pandemic swooped down on us in 2020, the next two years of 2021 and 2022 saw a gigantic jump to 268,488 and 352,596, respectively.

Indeed, Covid-19 struck the industry hard after robust performances of 357,410 units sold in 2018 and a whopping growth of 369,941 in 2019.

What would spark sales this year is the projection of good-weather economic upsurge as Ralph Recto’s ascent to the finance portfolio is seen to spur fresh ideas for business uptick.

My mole also tells me sustained allocations for in-demand brands and the arrival of new models will generate growth as the pandemic-driven slowdown in vehicle acquisition is still being shaken, handsomely, by vigorous revenge spending.

In short, there’s no way but up after that “stormy weather” brought about by the dreaded dark years of 2020-2022.

2023 being the recovery year, 2024 should prove to be the inexorable year for moving further—steadily.

Traviz

ISUZU’S Yvonne Lingchangco proudly reports that Isuzu Philippines Corporation’s (IPC) Traviz, a leading model in the Cab & Chassis segment, has reached over 20,000 units sold since its launch in 2019.

“This milestone underscores Traviz’s position as a preferred choice for small businesses nationwide, thanks to its unmatched durability, flexibility, fuel efficiency, high torque, and superior cargo capacity,” says Yvonne, a leading Isuzu light for the longest time. “Traviz sold 20,519 units in 2023, a testament to its enduring popularity and reliability among Filipino business owners.”

To mark the milestone, Isuzu gave two Traviz owners a luxurious trip each worth P200,000 to a destination of their choice, redeemable within six months. This is on top of receiving mobile phones and exclusive merchandise. Names of hundreds of other winners can be found on Isuzu Philippines’ official website.

“The success of Traviz is a reflection of IPC’s commitment to provide vehicles that meet the diverse needs of Filipino entrepreneurs,” says Yvonne. “With its robust design, Traviz offers a reliable and efficient solution for businesses looking to optimize their operations and achieve greater productivity.”

Says IPC President Tetsuya Fujita: “We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our customers, who have been instrumental in making the Isuzu Traviz a phenomenal success. This achievement is not just a reflection of the quality of our products but also the strong relationships we have built with our customers. We look forward to continuing to serve the needs of Filipino businesses with the same dedication and excellence.”

Yvonne directs us to www.isuzuphil.com for more details.

PEE STOP Elvin Luciano writes to say that Mixie Flavier now heads Toyota Motor Philippines’ (TMP) Public Relations section for Toyota Marketing. Sunshine Cabrera is now with TMP’s Customer Service Operations… Carlo Ablaza now holds office at Lexus Manila Inc. BGC Taguig as LMI General Manager. Cheers!