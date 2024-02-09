Mitsubishi unleashes the All-New Triton

AFTER its successful preview during Motors Philippines Corporation’s (MMPC) 60th Anniversary Expo, the All-New Triton has finally made its local debut. Now bearing a new name, MMPC claims the highly anticipated latest-generation model represents a significant transformation in the brand’s current segment lineup.

Moreover, it reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering vehicles that exceed expectations.

Reimagined design with more space and enhanced audio system

MMPC also claims that the nameplate transition from “Strada” to “Triton” signifies a profound evolution in the brand’s approach to pick-up trucks. The Triton nameplate projects the image of a more advanced and refined pick-up truck that goes beyond limits, indicating that this vehicle is not merely an upgrade but an entirely new experience that enhances life’s journey.

The new nameplate draws inspiration from the Greek mythology god of the sea and symbolizes an influential figure with its powerful performance and elegant features.

All-new look inside and out

Exterior-wise, the fresh design is revolutionary. The all-new look highlights a more aggressive front fascia with cunning headlights combined with a massive square-shaped grille. The iconic Dynamic Shield Design was retained to complete the overall look. The fresh look denotes a tougher character with increased length and a broader stance. Complementing those black wheel arcs are 18-inch black alloys.

Fitted with a newly-developed 2.4-liter Bi-Turbo diesel engine with a “two-stage” turbo

Inside, everything was reimagined with the driver and passengers in mind. Improvements focused on offering more comfort and space, including all the essential amenities within reach. The roomier interior has enhanced connectivity options through its new nine-inch display with a New Audio System. Cargo-wise, the All-New Triton now has larger cargo bed space with dimensions of 2340 (L) x 1580 (W) x 515mm (H), which can fit a Euro palette (120 x 80 cm) crosswise even with a bed-liner. It also has a lower bed floor height of 821mm for more effortless loading and unloading.

All-new powertrain and damping system

Motivation comes from a newly-developed 2.4-liter Bi-Turbo diesel engine with a “two-stage” turbo dishing out 201 hp and 470 N-m of maximum torque (Athlete 4WD AT variant). Available transmission options are six-speed automatic and six-speed manual gearbox. Exclusive to the top spec is the Super Select 4WD-II, while the GLX and GLS AT variants have the Easy Select 4WD system.

The platform also received an increase in strength while reducing overall weight. Also new is the improved suspension design with a new shock-absorption system ensuring excellent comfort even in the harshest terrain.

Enhanced safety features

Equipped with Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), pedestrian detection, and object detection, the Triton offers improved safety for drivers and passengers. The top-spec Athlete variant also has a Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), which alerts the driver via visual and audible warnings if an approaching vehicle is detected when reversing. Additionally, there is a Multi-Around View Monitor to aid in maneuvering in tight spaces.

Pricing and colors

The All-New Triton GL 2WD MT retails at P1.134 million, the GLX 2WD MT at P1.311 million, the GLX 2WD AT at P1.383 million, the GLS 2WD AT at P1.582 million, the GL 4WD MT at P1.157 million, and the GLX 4WD MT at 1,561,000. Meanwhile, the top-spec ATHLETE 4WD AT retails at P1.909 million.

Available colors are White Diamond, Graphite Gray, Jet Black, Red Solid, and White Solid, plus new colors Blade Silver and Yamabuki Orange.

Image credits: Randy S. Peregrino, andy S. Peregrino





