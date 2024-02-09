Maya Bank users more than doubled to 3M last year, hike deposit balance

MAYA Bank Inc. reported having more than doubled its users to 3 million depositors last year, with deposit balance reaching P25 billion, a 69-percent increase during the previous year.

According to the the fintech arm of PLDT Inc., it disbursed some P22 billion in loans last year, a seven-fold increase from a mere P3 billion in 2022. Maya said it used customer transaction data to make quick and efficient lending decisions.

“We’re redefining how Filipinos interact with their money,” Maya Bank Co-founder Shailesh Baidwan said. “Our all-in-one platform is a response to the real, daily financial needs we’ve seen and heard from our customers, and we’re committed to bringing them even more innovative solutions.”

According to the fintech firm, it has captured 57 percent of the digital banking depositors, based on the latest September 2023 data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

There are only six digital banks in the Philippines. Aside from Maya Bank, the rest are GoTyme Bank led by the Gokongwei family, Overseas Filipino (OF) Bank of Land Bank of the Philippines, UNO digital bank of UNOAsia Pte Ltd, the Singapore-headquartered financial technology, UnionDigital Bank of the Aboitiz group and Tonik Digital Bank Inc., led by Singapore’s Tonik Financial Pte. Ltd and 20-percent owned by Oak Drive Ventures Inc.

Maya claims to be the only digital bank app to offer savings, credit, e-wallet, crypto, insurance, investment and rewards.

“Banking shouldn’t be a chore; and that’s what we’re changing at Maya,” Angelo S. Madrid, the bank’s president, said. “Every payment you make on the Maya app—it’s not just a transaction, it’s a step towards bigger savings and smarter credit. That’s our mission, making finance a seamless part of daily life.”

Replicating its success in consumer banking, Maya said it is also reshaping SME banking in the Philippines. It is powering SMEs to accept various payment methods offline and online, using this vast data to offer lucrative savings and instant credit options, the bank said.