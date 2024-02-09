Manila court orders cancelation expelled Rep. Teves’ passport

A Manila court ordered the cancellation of the passport of expelled Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” A. Teves Jr., who went into hiding after being charged with murder, for the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo almost a year ago.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) immediately welcomed the decision issued by Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 51 Presiding Judge Merianthe Pacita Zuraek, who held that while the Constitution guarantees the right to travel, the said right is not absolute and may be subjected to restrictions as dictated by the law.

The court noted that Teves’ right to travel can be impaired since his case involves public safety following his designation as a terrorist by the Anti Terror Council.

“His actions… indeed created fear and intimidation of the local population and government of Negros Oriental undermining public safety. Thus, there exist basis or grounds for the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to cancel accused Teves Jr.’s passport,” the court explained.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla reiterated the government’s commitment to uphold the rule of law and ensure that all individuals are held accountable for their actions, regardless of their status.

“The pursuit of justice remains steadfast and unyielding. We will not allow individuals charged with heinous crimes to evade the legal process,” Remulla said.

“This is a clear message that our society demands accountability, and we shall leave no stone unturned…our resolve to create a just and fair Philippine society for all is stronger than ever,” he added.

Aside from directing the DFA to cancel Teves’ passport, the RTC directed the Secretary of DFA and the National Bureau of Investigation “to take the proper steps in order for the accused Teves, Jr… to be brought back to the Philippines pursuant the warrant of arrest issued by this court so that he can be dealt with in accordance with law.”

The RTC held that Teves could be considered a fugitive from justice due to his failure to return to the country from the United States after the expiration of his travel authority on March 9, 2023.

Teves was allowed to travel to the US from February 9, 2023 to March 9, 2023 for medical purposes, while the killing of Degamo and 10 others happened on March 4, 2023.

“Logic dictates that as an incumbent congressman, he is bound to return to the country after the expiration of his travel authority to resume serving as a legislator. Yet, he failed to do so,” the RTC said.

It also noted that based on the affidavits of his co-accused, strong evidence points to the former lawmaker as the mastermind of the gruesome killing of Degamo and the innocent civilians in broad daylight.

“By his refusal to come back to face his cases and his consistent flight mode, he deliberately continues to frustrate the ends of justice,” the RTC noted.

“Arrest warrants issued against accused would be rendered inutile if the accused were to be allowed to remain outside the country and evade the jurisdiction of the court,” it added.

The RTC issued an arrest order against Teves and his co-accused on September 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, Teves’ counsel Atty. Ferdinand Topacio said the cancellation of his client’s passport is not yet final and executory. “There is still an entire slew of legal remedies available to us in order to reverse the same, and we fully intend to resort to all of them,” he said.