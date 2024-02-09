joem releases ‘Nakaraan,’ featured in upcoming Enrique Gil comeback movie

joem brings yet another soul-stirring single, “Nakaraan” featured in the highly anticipated comeback comedy film, “I Am Not Big Bird,” starring Enrique Gil.

After garnering almost half a million streams for his track, “Pangako”, Davao’s singer-songwriter, joem returns with an even more heart-wrenching track, “Nakaraan” released today, February 9, a week before “I Am Not Big Bird” becomes available on theaters nationwide on Valentine’s Day.

In the movie, Enrique Gil plays Luis, a 30-year-old virgin who is going through a breakup by traveling to Thailand, but finds himself unwittingly caught up in a case of mistaken identity. “I Am Not Big Bird” is poised to be a comedic piece, and joem’s “Nakaraan” lends a counterbalance, delivering a cathartic experience for the viewers.

“Nakaraan” captures the journey of Luis and the people who recently find themselves at the end of a relationship, more painfully, being the ones who had been left behind. It delves into the struggle to move forward when one’s heart remains anchored to the memories of a lost love. Its relatable theme makes it a poignant anthem for those still navigating broken relationships.

Support Filipino music. Listen to joem’s “Nakaraan” out now worldwide: joem.lnk.to/nakaraan