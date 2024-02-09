James Yap to end career as Bossing?

JAMES YAP is moving over to Blackwater and not to Magnolia as many speculated.

“I’m now with Blackwater, I signed a one season contract,” Yap told BusinessMirror on Friday. “It’s similar with my contract with Rain or Shine, except for my playing time.”

Speculations spread that Yap, a two-time Most Valuable Player who’s now 41 years old, would move over to Magnolia, his former team when the San Miguel Corp. franchise carried the San Mig Coffee brand, for his swan song.

He played only three games for the Elasto Painters though in the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup averaging a low 5.0 points.

As a Bossing, Yap said he’s not yet mulling retirement.

“I can still play longer minutes if the coaches want me to,” Yap, now a San Juan City councilor, said. “This is not yet my last, my body can still hold on. I’m in good condition and very disciplined on what I do.”

The 6-foot-2 Yap—a native of Escalante in Negros Occidental, was a former scoring and seven-time champion—said he’s happy to reunite with Blackwater coach Jeffrey Cariaso, who was Tim Cone’s assistant when they won the grand slam for San Mig Coffee (Magnolia) in 2013.

“I believe Blackwater will do well and I know we have young players capable of playing high level basketball,” said the 19-year league veteran. “I’m here to guide them.”

He thanked team owner Dioceldo Sy for bringing him to Blackwater.

Yap will don the Blackwater uniform starting this season’s Philippine Cup.