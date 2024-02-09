INDUCTION RITES FOR CAMI OFFICERS

Former President now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo inducts the incoming set of officers and Board of Trustees of the Capampangan in Media Inc. (CAMI) Tuesday in Quezon City.

Macapagal-Arroyo, who represents the second district of Pampanga in Congress, urged the new officers to work for the attainment of CAMI objectives of defending the freedom of the press, maintaining the highest ethical standards of journalism, helping upgrade the competence and welfare of Capampangan journalists, and promote the culture and positive traditions of fellow Capampangans.

Photo shows (from left) Trustee Willie B. Villarama, former Manila Times president; Trustee Roly Eclevia (freelance writer); Trustee Numeriano “Ner” Dayrit (PR consultant, partly hidden); Trustee Federico “Dik” Pascual (multi-awarded columnist); Auditor Ric Sapnu of Philippine Star; Treasurer Abel L. Cruz of ALC TV Productions; Vice-President Gadmer Layson, vlogger and Pilipino Star reporter; Vice-President Robert Mananquil, former OPS undersecretary; Vice-Chairman Mario Garcia, broadcaster; Chairman Dionisio “Nonnie” L. Pelayo, retired editor; Trustees Romy Dizon of Manila Standard and Willie Capulong (both not in photo) President Vittorio V. Vitug of the BusinessMirror and former President Arroyo.