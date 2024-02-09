DOE endorses 13 projects for system impact study

The Department of Energy (DOE) has endorsed 13 proposed renewable energy (RE) and energy storage projects with total potential capacity of over 2,900 megawatts (MW) to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) for the conduct of system impact study (SIS).

The DOE issued 13 SIS endorsements to the NGCP last January. The DOE said these are all new applications.

Based on the list, seven are wind power projects. These are Apolaki One Inc.’s 300MW Pasacao-San Fernando, 50MW Tinambac, and 50MW Sibonga. Apolaki Three Inc., meanwhile, proposed the 50MW Lian and 50MW Taysan wind power projects.

The remaining two are the 156.25 MW Pantabangan of Freya Renewables, Inc. and the 924.6MW Caluya of The Blue Circle Philippines Mindoro Corp.

For solar power and energy storage system (ESS) projects, 65MW will be put up by Burgos Pangasinan Solar Energy Corp., 72.64MW from Casilagan Solar Power Corp., 100MW from Therma Mobile Inc., 451.38MW from Tera Renewables 7 Corp., 160.48MW from Labrador Green Energy Corp., and 301.39MW from Ixus Solar Energy Corp., which also offered to integrate it with a 225MW battery ESS.

The conduct of SIS is necessary to determine the adequacy of the grid and its capability to accommodate a request for power delivery service.

The NGCP said it is carrying out a comprehensive series of actions to tackle the challenges posed by the lengthy queue of SIS for power plant connections.

Due to the increasing demand for power generation in the country, the number of applications for SIS surged significantly. Historically, however, majority of the applicants do not push through with their initial plans, with only around 28 percent of completed SIS resulting in the establishment of actual power plants, NGCP had said.

“Although 7 out of 10 SIS applicants will not actually pursue their power investments, we are obliged to fully evaluate each application when they are passed on to us by the DOE,” said NGCP President and CEO Anthony Almeda. “Accordingly, we have taken the necessary steps to expedite the process and improve its efficiency.”

One of the key initiatives is the expansion of the SIS team through hiring additional manpower. NGCP expects to boost the capacity of the organization and conduct more SIS studies simultaneously.

The company is also adopting a clustering approach for SIS, grouping together power plants with a common connection point or study area. This clustering strategy aims to streamline the process and accelerate the evaluation of multiple projects, enhancing the overall efficiency and reducing the waiting time for potential power plant developers.