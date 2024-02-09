Dip in wholesale retail trade jobs an alarming sign–Ibon

THE decline in wholesale retail trade jobs during the holidays is a concern and indicates that more Filipinos do not have sufficient purchasing power, according to Ibon Foundation Inc.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed the wholesale and retail trade sector shed the most jobs in December 2023.

In December, there were 10.27 million workers in this sector. However, this represented a loss of 660,000 jobs from the 10.93 million in December 2022 and 655,000 from the 10.92 million in November 2023.

“The employment drop in wholesale and retail trade is among many indicators that the government should pay closer attention to and not take labor force figures at face value,” Ibon said in a statement.

“The fact that sales are lagging and less people are being hired during a usually busy holiday season should ring alarm bells that even more Filipinos are barely scraping by and have to sacrifice even putting food on the table,” it stressed.

Ibon also noted that job losses in the food sector under wholesale and retail trade jives with slowing food consumption.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, growth of household final consumption expenditure slowed to 5.3 percent from 7 percent in the same period last year.

One factor was the sluggish growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages consumption to 0.5 percent from 4 percent.

This contributed to the lower household spending, slower growth in furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance consumption to 0.5 percent from 9.4 percent; and contraction of 1.4 percent in clothing and footwear consumption from 10.2 percent.

“This may be a result of weaker demand which is concerning since the month of December is usually marked by more spending due to the holidays,” Ibon said.

“This could mean that more Filipinos are having a hard time because of weaker purchasing power from low income and high prices. They are thus forced to curb their expenses, particularly on food,” it added.

Based on PSA data, apart from wholesale and retail trade, the sectors that posted the highest decline in jobs included administrative and support service activities which shed 250,000 jobs and fishing and aquaculture with a decline of 159,000 jobs.

The list also includes financial and insurance activities, with a decline in 132,000 jobs and arts and entertainment, which shed 16,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, the services sector continued to dominate the labor market in December 2023 regarding the number of employed persons, with a share of 57.3 percent of the 50.52 million employed persons.

The agriculture and industry sectors accounted for 24.4 percent and 18.3 percent of the employed persons, respectively.

The top five subsectors in terms of the annual increase in employed persons in December 2023 were construction with an addition of 777,000 jobs; agriculture and forestry, 715,000; accommodation and food service activities at 498,000.

The data also showed transportation and storage saw an increase of 174,000 jobs and human health and social work activities with 140,000.

Earlier, BusinessMirror reported that despite the record-low unemployment rate in December last year, economists and the PSA are not convinced that the country already has a tight labor market. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/08/phl-not-a-tight-labor-market-experts-psa/).

Based on the results of the latest Labor Force Survey (LFS), the PSA said the country’s unemployment rate averaged 3.1 percent in December 2023 and 4.3 percent in 2023. The 3.1 percent rate in December is a new record low in the series that began in 2005.

Given this, the country’s employment rate averaged 96.9 percent in December 2023 and 95.7 percent in 2023. The PSA said the rate in December is also the highest since 2005.

Image credits: DOLE photo





