DICT offers cyber security training as online risks rise

THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) plans to provide cyber security training to the general public as part of its efforts to combat the country’s online threats.

In a press conference in Malacañang on Thursday, DICT Secretary Ivan John E. Uy reported a rising demand for cyber security specialists in both the private and public sector here and abroad.

He noted there are more than 2 million vacancies related to cyber security worldwide.

As of 2022, DICT reported there are only about 200 Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) in the country.

“So, we are intensifying on a massive scale our training and our capacity building for cyber security, for AI [artificial intelligence], for many of the emerging technologies among our digital workforce,” Uy said.

To help increase the country’s pool of cyber security specialists, the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Academy engaged in upskilling government workers.

Their program this year includes deploying “a more inclusive cyber training to the general public,” Uy said.

“We have a DICT-ICT Academy, so we’re going to expand that academy to include not just training for government but also for private individuals who want to be trained.”

Private sector partnership

He said they are also coordinating with universities, colleges, training institutes to deploy some of DICT’s course content for cyber security.

To boost their chances of being hired, those who would like to become a CISSP, will be set up for training with technology giants like Google and Microsoft.

“We are identifying which training components [to] be free and offered to the public. But they [trainees] want advanced training and have certification, we will be negotiating with these [tech] companies to provide maybe a volume discount that is okay,” Uy said.

The training initiative is part of the National Cyber Security Plan), which was approved by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Aside from increasing the country’s cyber security specialists, the plan also included advance threat assessment, and information exchange programs with other countries on emerging cyber threats.

“So, the plan is comprehensive,” and mainly addresses “the need to develop good policy in order to ensure a safe cyber landscape for the country,” Uy said.

Image credits: Jimbo Albano





