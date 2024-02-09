Cine Panalo: Winning festival

Pressure?” I did not articulate the word; it was a word Sigrid Bernardo understood when I approached her after she was introduced together with other filmmakers in a press presentation organized by Chris Cahilig. The event was aimed to announce the recipients of the much coveted film grants from Puregold.

Sigrid Bernardo, of course, is no stranger to first editions of film festivals and competitions, having been a pioneer in many concourses including Cinemalaya, where she won Best Director for her work in Babae. Bernardo’s name is credited with the sleeper hit of 2017, the film Kita Kita starring Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez. In the same year, that film was chosen as the best romantic-comedy in the last 25 years, an honor resulting from the poll conducted by CNN Philippines.

That afternoon in Artson Events Place in Quezon City, she was dubbed, in half-jest, as the leader of the pack.

There are two general categories for the grant: the full-length and the short film. Six made it to the list. These are the following: Bernardo’s Pushcar Tales; Rainier Brizuela’s Boys at the Back; Joel Ferrer with his Road to Happy; and Carlo Obispo’s A Lab Story.

I learned of Ferrer first with his tandem with Miko Livelo on the film Blue Bustamante. Ferrer would later become popular with his teen tales aired over TV5. Then came Elise in 2019, a charming polished film about first love and the eternity it somewhat hides.

Brizuela was asked by media persons if his film was a product of his own experience. He talked of how his transfer to public school as a young high school student made him into what he is today, bringing to the fore the daring and fun story of “those boys who always stayed at the back of the classroom.”

Carlo Obispo belongs to a new generation of filmmakers with a singularly astute way of interpreting social realities. As early as 2013, he produced the cogent Purok 7, a story of childhood and innocence in a closely knit community. He is the director of The Baseball Player, the story of a young Moro child soldier who dreams to become a baseball player against the backdrop of a running vicious war. It won Best Film in the 2022 Cinemalaya, among many other awards here and abroad.

Two newcomers in the field are part of the honor roll: Kurt Soberano and his Under the Piaya Moon and Eugene Torres’s One Day League: Dead Mother, Dead All.

Soberano is already a celebrity in Negros where his short films have been consistently been winning awards. I have personally served as juror in some of the film festivals in Bacolod, and have noted how his short films have always been characterized by impressive production designs. Be that as it may, I have also called Soberano’s attention to the observation of how his short films are really bursting to become full-length feature films. The Cine Panalo project makes that wish for him (and we suppose his as well) come true.

Torres’s film is a tribute to the notions (and actualities) of families in the life of the LGBTQIA+ communities. Online, interviews of Torres capture the given explanation about how One Day League… has multiple characters as the filmmaker is anxious this kind of film may not have another opportunity to be made, and those personas may never have their fabulous exposures. Volleyball is an iconic shorthand for gayness in this film.

The six directors for the full-length films received a substantial grant of P2.5 million each.

Twenty-five short film student directors were given 100,000 each. All finalists received complimentary color grading from Optima Digital for their respective films, as well as essential groceries from Puregold to, at least, provide more support during the production period.

The 25 young filmmakers are the following: Jenievive B. Adame (STI College Cubao); Ma. Rafaela Mae Abucejo (Polytechnic University of the Philippines); Alexa Moneii Agaloos (Polytechnic University of the Philippines); Kent Michael Cadungog (University of the Philippines); John Pistol L. Carmen (Bicol University); Chrisha Eseo Cataag (Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng San Pablo); Patricia W. Dalluay (Polytechnic University of the Philippines); Joanah Pearl Demonteverde (University of the Philippines-Visayas); Joshua Andrey A. Doce (Bicol State College of Applied Science and Technology); Neil M. Espino (De La Salle Lipa); Terence Gale Fernandez (Polytechnic University of the Philippines); Daniel Gil (Ateneo de Davao University); Alexandra Lapid (Mapua University); Reutsche Colle Rigurosa Lima (University of San Carlos); Dizelle C. Masilungan (University of Santo Tomas); Jose Mikyl Medina (De La Salle University); Ronjay-C Mendiola (Polytechnic University of the Philippines); Mark Terence Molave (Polytechnic University of the Philippines); Jhunel Ruth A. Monterde (De La Salle College of Saint Benilde); Doxford D. Perlas (University of the Philippines-Visayas); Andrea S. Ponce (Polytechnic University of the Philippines); Edz Haniel Teñido Purificación (Mapua Malayan Colleges Laguna); John Wilbert Llever Sucaldito (Far Eastern University); Tyrone Lean J. Taotao (Polytechnic University of the Philippines); and Marian Jayce R. Tiongzon (University of the Philippines-Visayas.

The films, short and full-length, will all be premiered at the Gateway Cinemas in Cubao from March 15 to 17. There are plans also to have regional screenings, with some of the venues slated in selected schools. The short films will also be made available on Puregold’s official social media channels via its YouTube and Tiktok.

The distinguished selection committee—composed of veteran film and television director Jeffrey Jethurian; award-winning filmmakers Lemuel Lorca and Victor Villanueva; Puregold senior marketing manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad; Lyle Gonzales of Republic Creative; Puregold CinePanalo festival director Chris Cahilig; and this columnist—played a crucial role in shaping the festival’s trajectory.