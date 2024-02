Cignal HD’s Jacqueline Acuña attacks College of Saint Benilde’s Michelle Gamit and Jhasmin Gayl Pascual at the net on its way to a 23-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-10 semifinals victory on Friday and into the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League final against either Chery Tiggo or Petro Gazz at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Nonie Reyes